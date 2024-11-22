'She's There From Beginning To End': As Matlock Director Opens Up About Kathy Bates' Work Ethic, Here's When New Episodes Return To CBS
Kathy Bates puts an inspiring amount of work into Matlock.
Matlock debuted early in the fall 2024 TV schedule with a last-minute twist that transformed it from standard legal drama to must-see TV. The drama that brought Academy Award-winner Kathy Bates to CBS became an immediate hit, but fans are now in for a wait before new episodes. We do already know when Matlock will be back, and multi-episode director Kat Coiro raved to CinemaBlend about Bates' work ethic as Matty.
Instead of airing new episodes of Matlock and Elsbeth back-to-back on Thursday, November 21, CBS broadcast an original holiday movie called Nugget Is Dead? A Christmas Story. The network also won't air a new episode on Thanksgiving next week. Fans can look forward to the return of Matlock on Thursday, December 5 in the usual 9 p.m. ET time slot.
While it's a bit of a bummer to go a few weeks without new episodes before the winter hiatus ahead of the 2025 TV schedule, you can always revisit earlier installments of Season 1 streaming with a Paramount+ subscription for a reminder of what earned Matlock a very early renewal.
And it seems like a safe bet that Matlock never would have gotten that renewal after just two episodes aired without Kathy Bates working hard to make the show the best it can be. Kat Coiro, who directed those first two episodes as well as several others in Season 1, praised some of Bates' specific choices in the last episode before the break.
Bates is of course better known for her film work than TV at this point, so what is it like to work with her on an episodic show as she returns to the same role week after week? Coiro answered that very question with the highest of praise for the leading lady:
Kathy Bates certainly has plenty of laurels to rest on, winning an Academy Award back in 1990 for Misery and scoring three more nominations in the years since. She has won two Emmys, and another two Golden Globes. She has even been nominated for a Tony! According to Kat Coiro, who directed four of Matlock's six episodes so far, the stars aligned for them to work together and the star has clearly been impressing since the start. The director continued:
It sounds like Kathy Bates is a dream to work with on set, because who would know better than somebody who directed not only the first two episodes, but another two of the first six? After hearing Kat Coiro's details about the perks of working with the star, I noted that Bates also seems to be in almost every scene of the series. She responded:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Tune in to CBS on Thursday, December 5 at 9 p.m. ET for the next episode of Matlock, called "Belly of the Beast." Matlock is one of CBS' many shows with a holiday episode this year, including fellow Thursday night shows Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Ghosts, and Elsbeth, as well as both current NCIS shows and more.
You can also revisit every episode of Matlock so far – and take a closer look at the four directed by Kat Coiro – via Paramount+. As prolific director, Coiro also helmed episodes of The Mick and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and she shared her thoughts on Kaitlin Olson's High Potential crushing over on ABC.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).