I Didn't See Elsbeth's Meghan Markle Joke Coming, But There's A Whole Story Behind Why It Makes Sense

Light spoilers for Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 9 are ahead! If you are looking to see the episode and the joke in question for yourself, you can stream it with a Paramount+ subscription .

When I tuned into Elsbeth’s first episode on the 2025 TV schedule , I was ready to see Eric McCormack as a bag guy , I was not expecting a Meghan Markle joke. However, it was actually a great little quip from Wendell Pierce’s Captain Wagner, and there’s a whole history involving him and the Duchess of Sussex that makes all this make perfect sense.

The Joke Elsbeth Made That Involved Meghan Markle

OK, here's what was going on when this Royal Family joke was made. As we were learning more about the darker side of Elsbeth’s past during a tense conversation between her and Kaya, Wagner walked in with a new case. He explained that a man had died after being seen at a very fancy spa, and he needed the lawyer-turned-crime solver to look into it. Here’s how that back and forth went:

Wagner: In the meantime, I need you on a case. A young man, Cole Campbell, was found deceased on the highway. His car ran off the road.

Elsbeth: OK, why me?

In response to that question, Wagner talked up how fancy this spa was, noting that celebrities and royals travel to it. He also quipped about Meghan Markle and rumors that she was there too, saying:

The last place he was seen was some fancy spa where celebrities and the royals go to. The global press was already trying to frame Meghan Markle, and she wasn’t even there!

It’s always a bit jarring when one of the Royals is name-dropped in a fictional TV show. They’re a hot topic of conversation, and jokes about them can be taken in all sorts of ways. However, this joke was totally harmless and in defense of the Duchess of Sussex. It also made a lot of sense considering Wendell Pierce’s relationship with her in real life.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This Joke Makes Sense Because Of Wendell Pierce And Meghan Markle’s Relationship

For those who might not know, Meghan Markle and Wendell Pierce go way back. Between 2013 and 2019, the Elsbeth actor starred alongside the royal in Suits. He actually played Robert Zane, the father of Markle’s Rachel Zane, in 36 episodes of the beloved lawyer drama.

How To Watch Elsbeth (Image credit: CBS) You can watch Elsbeth on CBS every Thursday at 10 p.m. ET and stream new episodes the day after they air on Paramount+.

Since being part of the Suits cast , Pierce has also supported his on-screen daughter consistently. Back in 2018, the Wagner actor gave Markle’s real father advice after Thomas Markle publicly explained that he was upset about his daughter’s wedding. The performer said, “If you love your daughter, just love your daughter.”

Along with that, in 2021, Markle’s Suits dad shared his feelings about her Oprah interview and a viral interview he did, clarifying that he’s “supported Meghan in the press” for a long time.

Even over the last year, The Wire star has opened up about being asked about the Duchess often , making it clear as day that he thinks Markle is “wonderful” and “the nicest person ever.” He also noted that he’d love to see her performing again.

I would too, especially if it was via Elsbeth, and we could see the actors together on screen again.

Overall, understanding Pierce’s consistent support of Markle and his professional past with her makes this seemingly surprising Elsbeth joke make sense. Not only was it a funny quip, but it also carries a deeper meaning that leans into the actor’s love for his on-screen daughter.