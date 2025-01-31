Elsbeth's Showrunner Wanted To Explore The 'Darker Sides' Of Carrie Preston's Character, And I Think She Totally Crushed It
Here's what EP Jonathan Tolins told us.
Spoilers ahead for the winter premiere of Elsbeth Season 2, called "Unalive and Well" and streaming now with a Paramount+ subscription.
Elsbeth finally returned to CBS in the 2025 TV schedule, with Carrie Preston's character forced to deal with some of her dirty dealings from her Chicago days being made public. Fans of The Good Wife and The Good Fight already knew that Elsbeth was a very different woman earlier in her career; now, Kaya and Co. are getting a better idea of that. Elsbeth wasn't quite her usual perky self in "Unalive and Well," and showrunner Jonathan Tolins praised the leading lady for portraying the title character's "darker side."
Ms. Tascioni was actually separated from most of her friends for "Unalive and Well," in a stark change from when they worked together in the fall finale to bust Laurie Metcalf's killer character. Kaya was struggling with Elsbeth confessing that the headlines about her were true, and the situation wasn't helped by Elsbeth being bound by attorney/client privilege. She finally broke down during her wellness retreat when speaking with an unlikely person.
Fortunately, that person wasn't Tom Murphey, the murderer played by a chilling Eric McCormack, but her activity partner Sheryl. Elsbeth confessed that she was so angry because she'd been tricked, and that wasn't something she was used to. When I spoke with the showrunner, I noted that it was one of Carrie Preston's best dramatic performances of the show so far, and Jonathan Tolins said:
Elsbeth may present herself as cheerful and upbeat most of the time, wearing bright colors and carrying armfuls of tote bags, but there's certainly more to her. There were hints earlier in the season of how hard everything was hitting her as her past collided with her present, leading to her nearly breaking down when son Teddy came to town. Thanks to the hit drama getting a full season rather than just ten episodes like in spring 2024, there's more time to explore more layers of the character. The showrunner went on:
Elsbeth's breakdown in "Unalive and Well" isn't a sign that the character is going to take a permanent dark turn, as she opened up to Kaya for help at the end of the episode and the promo for the next shows that she's back to her perkier approach to solving crimes. Who knew that she just needed an outside perspective in the form of her partner at a wellness retreat? Jonathan Tolins weighed in on Sheryl as the right person for Elsbeth to open up to:
The showrunner went on to say that it can be easier to open up to somebody new because "there's less on the line and there's less history to deal with," and that perspective was clearly what Elsbeth needed to realize she could ask her friends for help.
It remains to be seen if Elsbeth and Kaya will have any of their heavier conversations about her Chicago past on screen, but they certainly seem to be as solid a team as ever in the promo for the next episode, which airs on Thursday, February 6 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. Take a look:
The show's streak of recruiting fun guest stars continues with former Succession cast member Alan Ruck! Season 2 has included plenty of big names as bad guys, starting with Nathan Lane in the premiere, adding Carrie Preston's real-life husband Michael Emerson in late 2024, all the way to Eric McCormack to start 2025. Tune in next Thursday for Alan Ruck!
