I Just Realized The Staffer Calling Jimmy Kimmel ‘Devoid Of Talent’ Recycled His Late Night Insult

It’s only been a few days since President Donald Trump called Jimmy Kimmel a “loser” while he was at a rally, and the late night host is already garnering headlines again. This time, it wasn’t Trump who spoke out about the host, but one of his staffers, though Kimmel did catch wind of it this time, as well. Here’s what happened, and how I figured out the White House is just recycling content.

This week White House Spokesperson Davis Ingle really seemed like he took Kimmel to task. The late night host actually provided the official response he’d sent out to media on the air, which referred to him as a “no-talent loser” and “devoid of actual talent.”

Jimmy Kimmel is a no-talent loser who has beclowned himself with tanking ratings and by spewing disgusting lies to his dwindling audience. He is so devoid of actual talent that nobody with any common sense would ever watch him unless it was to laugh at his miserable failures.

That’s repetitive enough, but when this statement came down the pipeline, I found it very interesting because it sounded like something I’d seen before. As it turns out, it was something exactly that I’d read before. Around the time Kimmel was suspended at ABC in 2025, it turns out that White House spokesperson Steven Cheung sent Page Six the exact same quote.

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Kimmel later even referenced the “no-talent loser” bit in 2025, including an appearance he made on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert before its cancelation by CBS.

This is the same quote verbatim. I cannot stress this enough. The White House is fully just recycling its Jimmy Kimmel insults rather than coming up with new and creative ones. I’m sure there’s probably a playbook for these sorts of situations, and the spokespeople have to work within those lines. But they're just repeating themselves at this point.

At least Kimmel is still able to get creative with his own responses.

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Jimmy Kimmel Responded To The Recycled White House Jab

Kimmel’s been some great content this week, what with his sidekick Guillermo finally being eliminated from Dancing with the Stars after bringing joy to the masses, as well as having Kim Kardashian on this week. His monologues have continued being heavily political in focus, and after the White House jab about being "devoid of talent" came down the pipeline, he had a wry assessment about the take (allegedly) from Davis Ingle.

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The White House also issued a not so fabulous statement today about me in response to my monologue. And to be honest, I'm not even sure which one pissed them off.

Kimmel has been hitting the political bent hard pretty much every day since he has come back from summer break. (Tiffany Haddish also caused some political disruption in his absence.) He went on to joke about Trump and call a recent moment with the President “the real moment of beclownment.” Though I’m willing to bet he will continue in the coming months.

He's got nothing to lose really. His contract is up in May of 2027, and while allegedly he's more jazzed than he was before about sticking around, there's some cause for concern. First, advertising dollars are down for late night, and then network head honcho Dana Walden recently said some cagey stuff about the show's potential for renewal.