Jimmy Kimmel (Apparently) Has A ‘Peanut-Sized Brain’ According To Latest White House Correspondence
The White House's spokersperson didn't mince words.
While Donald Trump and the White House have engaged in verbal back-and-forths with several late-night talk show hosts, the bulk of those have arguably been with Jimmy Kimmel. The Live! star has notably taken multiple shots at POTUS over the years and received blistering responses as a result. In more than a few of those cases, Kimmel has directly addressed the sentiments shared by Trump and co. on air. And, just recently, Kimmel responded to the assertion that he supposedly has a “peanut-sized brain.”
What Exactly Did The White House Say About Jimmy Kimmel?
It’s during Jimmy Kimmel Live!’s opening monologues that viewers typically hear the titular host’s thoughts on President Trump and other political matters. During the November 9 broadcast that aired amid the 2026 TV schedule, Kimmel discussed a statement that was recently released by White House spokesperson Davis Dingle. As can be seen on YouTube, Kimmel laid out the message, which not only included comments about his intelligence but also took aim at his skills as a host and more:
Just weeks ago, Dingle chastised Kimmel via another statement and, at that point, he declared that the media personality was “so devoid of actual talent that nobody with any common sense would ever watch him unless it was to laugh at his miserable failures.” And, days prior, President Trump insulted Kimmel as well, calling him a “loser” after the host made jokes about the attendance level at his recent rallies. Kimmel responded with quips while recapping those situations on air, and he did the same thing this time around.
Jimmy Kimmel Drops A Joke In Response To The WH’s Latest Comments
Ultimately, Kimmel didn’t seem too fazed by the sentiments shared by Dingle. With that, he proceeded to share a jokey pitch to the White House employee:
Kimmel didn’t finish there, as he also mused that “Trump now has interns insulting me.” As of this writing, the WH hasn’t responded to that “rap battle” comment. Overall, though, this marks just another chapter in the Kimmel/White House/Trump saga. The verbal skirmishes have become so notable at this point that fellow late-night TV hosts Seth Meyers and John Oliver have joked that Trump hates Kimmel the most amongst them and their peers. Kimmel hasn’t just dropped jokes when discussing the current administration, though.
At this point, Kimmel is of the belief that the late-night TV world is “being poisoned” in part due to this political landscape. Months ago, he was also asked what he believed would help save the format, and Kimmel got political by saying, “A different president would be a good start.” On that note, President Trump still has two more years in office, and it remains to be seen what kind of barbs his administration will trade with Kimmel moving forward.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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