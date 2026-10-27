I’ve Been Nervous About Jimmy Kimmel’s Future At ABC, But Insiders Just Shared Positive Details
Is Jimmy Kimmel Live! staying on the air?
The Late Night TV industry has been making a ton of headlines lately. CBS cancelled The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and surprisingly won the Emmy afterward. Jimmy Kimmel reportedly was ready to walk away too, and I've been worried about whether or not his show would end up sticking around. Luckily some alleged insiders recently shared some positive details that are helping to quell my fears.
On top of the ever-changing state of late night, earlier this month there were reports that Jimmy Kimmel has a reputation for being unmanageable. This made me even more nervous for the talk show host/comedian, but an insider who is reportedly close to the series was quoted by Naughty But Nice about the state of the program. That individual claims:
Do you hear that sound? It's fans of Jimmy Kimmel Live! collectively letting out a sigh of relief. We should take this rumor with a grain of salt for the time being, but if this alleged insider is to be believed, everyone involved wants to see Kimmel return for yet another season on the air. Fingers crossed it actually plays out.
These comment make a great deal of sense, especially considering how the show has been part of the overall landscape at ABC lately. Specifically, Jimmy Kimmel has been involved in the Dancing with the Stars discourse thanks to Guillermo Rodriguez being part of the cast. The same insider made more claims about how long to expect the talk show to stay on the air, claiming:
This timing sounds purposeful, as it would keep Live! on the air through the end of President Trump's second term. Kimmel has gotten heat for his political commentary, and the show was briefly suspended after comments he made about Charlie Kirk's death. Some fans are worried that the network might want to cut ties, which is why these new comments are so encouraging.
Another alleged insider was quoted in the same story, offering yet another update about where things reportedly stand between Kimmel and the powers that be at ABC. In their words:
It certainly sounds like things are going well, and Jimmy Kimmel Live! is allegedly poised to stay on ABC for a few more years. Hopefully a deal is inked shortly, and we get an official announcement from the network. For now, these quotes are encouraging me.
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Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs new episodes weekdays on ABC as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Fingers crossed we get news about the show's renewal sooner rather than later.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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