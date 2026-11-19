Jimmy Kimmel Had More Trump Jokes, But I Didn’t See The CMAs Jokes Coming
Sorry to anyone named Luke.
If you’ve been watching Jimmy Kimmel Live! – or if not live on social media – you should know commentary on President Trump and the White House in general has become an almost nightly occurrence. There’s a lot of history behind the contention, from Kimmel’s pointed jokes, to Trump and the White House’s bold insults, and FCC involvement in between. So, a Trump segment on late night? Not unexpected. Random shots thrown at the CMAs? A bit more surprising.
The Trump Segment
Last night Kimmel did spend a fair chunk of his monologue focusing on President Trump and Trump's recent visit to China. Though he made some comments about Communism, the weirdest thing he noticed about the visit was that the President seems to be wearing makeup on his hands these days to give him a little more youthful vigor.
The Trump bit went on for a while in more traditional Jimmy Kimmel Live! style, and we'll have to wait and see if the President responds. Still, I was more amused this week by Kimmel trying to get in on the CMAs commentary. Let's get into the bobsledding joke, shall we?
The CMAs Segment
OK, maybe I shouldn’t have been as surprised as I was to see Kimmel commenting on country music given the CMAs aired on ABC with a big, splashy Taylor Swift appearance (that led to some Swiftie theories). That's his own network, and it's nice to see him playing ball, even if some rumors have called his relationship with the network "unmanageable."
Sorry to everyone named Luke in Nashville, because Kimmel had all the jokes about some of last night’s major winners, including a sly reference to Luke Combs being in a long list of male country singers named Luke, also including The Voice's own Luke Bryan. (That whole convo gets weird too because while not named Luke, Zach Bryan is also a famous country singer. None of these people are related.)
That last bit is a Willie Nelson joke, which is quite funny, but only if you already know the Lifetime Achievement Award is named for him. I did not see it coming though when Kimmel brought up bobsledding in regards to “Choosin' Texas.”
Yeah, that’s a joke, but it’s also just the kind of absurd fact that’s worth remarking on. Ella Langley's crushing it, and this milestone is cool, but now I'll never think of it without also thinking of Olympics bobsledding. Sure, these are some fairly light jokes compared to his Trump stuff, but please don't say Mr. Kimmel never did anything for pop culture.
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Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
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