If you’ve been watching Jimmy Kimmel Live! – or if not live on social media – you should know commentary on President Trump and the White House in general has become an almost nightly occurrence. There’s a lot of history behind the contention, from Kimmel’s pointed jokes , to Trump and the White House’s bold insults , and FCC involvement in between. So, a Trump segment on late night? Not unexpected. Random shots thrown at the CMAs? A bit more surprising.

The Trump Segment

Last night Kimmel did spend a fair chunk of his monologue focusing on President Trump and Trump's recent visit to China. Though he made some comments about Communism, the weirdest thing he noticed about the visit was that the President seems to be wearing makeup on his hands these days to give him a little more youthful vigor.

This hand has been paved over more times than the Kennedy Center. Either that is makeup or he's eating peanut butter straight out of the jar again.

The Trump bit went on for a while in more traditional Jimmy Kimmel Live! style, and we'll have to wait and see if the President responds. Still, I was more amused this week by Kimmel trying to get in on the CMAs commentary. Let's get into the bobsledding joke, shall we?

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The CMAs Segment

OK, maybe I shouldn’t have been as surprised as I was to see Kimmel commenting on country music given the CMAs aired on ABC with a big, splashy Taylor Swift appearance (that led to some Swiftie theories). That's his own network, and it's nice to see him playing ball, even if some rumors have called his relationship with the network "unmanageable."

Sorry to everyone named Luke in Nashville, because Kimmel had all the jokes about some of last night’s major winners, including a sly reference to Luke Combs being in a long list of male country singers named Luke, also including The Voice's own Luke Bryan. (That whole convo gets weird too because while not named Luke, Zach Bryan is also a famous country singer. None of these people are related.)

The CMAs are the single biggest night of the year for guys named Luke. Number 1! Luke Combs scored three nominations, three more than his brother Sean Diddy, they had a tribute to Dolly Parton, of course. Brooks and Dunn got the Lifetime Achievement Award. It’s the highest honor in country music, named after the highest singer.

That last bit is a Willie Nelson joke, which is quite funny, but only if you already know the Lifetime Achievement Award is named for him. I did not see it coming though when Kimmel brought up bobsledding in regards to “Choosin' Texas.”

The big story this year is Ella Langley. She made history, her song “Choosin' Texas” spent 28 weeks at Number 1 on the Billboard charts, more than any song ever, and it’s still going. It’s still the No. 1 song. It’s been No. 1 since the Winter Olympics, which was mid February. This song has been No. 1 since the last time we thought about bobsledding!

Yeah, that’s a joke, but it’s also just the kind of absurd fact that’s worth remarking on. Ella Langley's crushing it, and this milestone is cool, but now I'll never think of it without also thinking of Olympics bobsledding. Sure, these are some fairly light jokes compared to his Trump stuff, but please don't say Mr. Kimmel never did anything for pop culture.