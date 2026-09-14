What's Really Going On With Jimmy Kimmel: Cancellation Rumors, Ad Dollars, & Behind The Scenes

The health of the late-night TV landscape has been heavily discussed for a while now, and that conversation took a major turn upon the cancellation of CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Many eyes are now on ABC, as the network seeks to determine the future of the long-running Jimmy Kimmel Live! Last week, it was rumored that the show would end after the 2026-2027 TV season. There’s since been some clarity on that front as well as reported information on ad money and behind-the-scenes considerations.

What’s Going On With Jimmy Kimmel’s Future At ABC?

After the cancellations rumors swirled around Live! a week ago, ABC quickly refuted the reports and chalked them up to speculation. No clarity, however, was provided in regard to what was really happening with the show’s future. But Variety has since reported that Kimmel and his bosses at the Alphabet Network are now working on a new deal for him to host beyond this current season. As of this writing, neither side has commented on the matter and neither has Kimmel’s agent, James Dixon.

This apparent development comes weeks after reports that Kimmel was prepared to walk away from the show following the conclusion of his contract in May 2027. When it comes to a theoretical extension, there’s still the question of how long that would be. Kimmel’s latest contract, which was inked around the end of December 2025, only marked a one-year extension as opposed to a historically traditional three-year deal.

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Variety reports that another extension could very well also just be for a year, in great part due to the financial uncertainties tied to the late-night business. Additionally, Kimmel, whose show began in 2003, has discussed retirement over the last few years and has expressed a willingness to step away. His summer breaks appear to present proof that he’s slowing down in some regards. While fans may like to see Kimmel sign on for multiple years, there’s definitely an incentive for the network to go with a one-year deal.

Ad Dollars Must Be Considered When It Comes To Live!’s Future

With late-night TV viewership dwindling, advertisement revenue associated with such programs isn’t what it used to be. The Late Show’s financial picture was what reportedly led to CBS axing it (though some have disputed that). For a better idea about how the monetary side of this has shifted, know that late-night TV costs totaled $519.7 million in 2017 and, by 2025, that number went down to $209 million.

As for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, its ad spending was reportedly valued at $51.1 million in 2024, which equated to 21% of late-night spending in general. That percentage was notably lower than that of the Jimmy Fallon-fronted The Tonight Show and The Late Show. It is worth mentioning, though, that Live has seen a ratings boost since Colbert’s show ended. Still, a one year-extension for Kimmel would ensure that both he and his bosses aren’t locked into a long-term deal that could be financially inconvenient for all of them.

There Could Be Some Behind-The-Scene Changes As Live! Continues

Even with a financially healthy contract for Jimmy Kimmel, ABC would have to make some other money-based situations to ensure his show isn’t losing them money. Variety opines that it’s possible that budget cuts could hit the series as the purse strings tighten. All the while, there’s also the possibility that Kimmel could be utilized by the network in other ways. That’s not a far-fetched idea, given he’s not only hosted the Academy Awards multiple times but has also hosted the latest iteration of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire since 2020.

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So, overall, the topic of Jimmy Kimmel Live!’s future is quite nuanced, and we’ve only discussed the business aspects of this. We can’t even speak to ABC’s feelings on the political-related controversies it’s been embroiled in over the past year (the latest being Kimmel’s James Talarico interview). Still, it sounds like the network is still keen on remaining in business with Kimmel and I’m curious as to when both sides might announce a new deal.