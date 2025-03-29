I'm Still Feeling Queasy Over Shauna's Actions In Yellowjackets' Latest Episode, But I Do Think It Was About Time

SPOILERS are ahead for Yellowjackets’ Season 3 up to the latest episode, “A Normal, Boring Life.” Catch up with the Showtime series before reading on.

Yes, it’s been another intriguing season of Yellowjackets to follow on the 2025 TV schedule these last couple of months, but wow, did episode 8 really… bite. After witnessing the heartbreaking trial of Coach and his subsequent death, I’ll be honest, I’ve been feeling a bit bummed out along with other fans . However, these last few episodes have really seen the season picking up. Now, I need to talk about how Shauna’s actions in Episode 8’s cliffhanger felt like the next right step for the season – even though I still want to throw up over what took place.

Present-Day Shauna Finally Truly Went Off The Rails In Yellowjackets

In “A Normal, Boring Life,” Shauna confronted the person who sent her the Yellowjackets’ incriminating tape from their time in the wilderness. And it turns out, Hilary Swank’s Melissa was the one behind it (but I definitely have questions about her story).

The former lovers reunited in a tense kitchen showdown that had me very confused about what to believe. But, of course, the big moment there was when Shauna tackled Melissa to the ground, bit a piece of her arm off, and told her to eat her own flesh or she’d be telling her family about the Yellowjackets’ troubling history.

There’s been a lot of disturbing moments on Yellowjackets over the years, but this might take the cake, right? I literally yelled an expletive upon witnessing the twisted moment because that’s live cannibalism, people! With that scene, I’m officially convinced that Shauna is off her rocker.

And, I Was Absolutely Living For Jeff And Melissa Calling It

Along with that scene itself, it felt like Season 3, Episode 8 really served as a turning point where Shauna stopped being a character the show wants us to root for. For example, when Shauna’s husband Jeff threw her under the bus while talking to the Joels for being “a fucking crazy person” and an “unhinged woman” I was absolutely living for it, because he is totally right.

She has been dragging her family into murder plots and reckless behavior for too long, and she even ditched her friends after Van was hospitalized for serious health issues. It’s to the point that Jeff and Callie would have to be out of their mind themselves to go along with it.

Additionally, when Melissa called Shauna out for wanting her “life to explode,” I wanted to cheer.

I Think It's About Time Shauna Became The Yellowjackets Villain

Between Shauna’s beyond-icky cannibalism moment with Melissa and her refusing rescue in the flashback sequences, it feels like Yellowjackets Season 3 in particular has really started to have Shauna entering her villain era (even though we’ve been pointing some fingers elsewhere ). Upon reflection, though, the whole thing has been a long time coming.

While Misty and Lottie were the ones in prior seasons who were stirring up the most troubling behavior, Shauna really seems to be the character who has the most traumatic story to tell.

I mean, she cheated on her friend’s BF before she died, and they ate her, and she lost a baby in the midst of this. Plus, she seems to be taking the reins as Antler Queen from Natalie . And since she also instigated the cannibal party after Coach’s death, I think Shauna has some major demons from her wilderness days that are catching up to her in the present.