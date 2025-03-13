Yellowjackets Season 3 Is A Blast. Why Coach Ben's Story Is Really Bumming Me Out

Spoilers ahead for the most recent episode of Yellowjackets Season 3, titled "Did Tai Do That?".

In just a few short years, Yellowjackets has become one of my favorite shows on Television. The Showtime original (which is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) features an outstanding cast, and a number of unsolved Yellowjackets mysteries such as the identity of Pit Girl. And while I'm loving this new season, the treatment of Steven Krueger's Coach Ben is really upsetting me.

Yellowjackets Season 3 did a time jump, but it as clear that the team of soccer players was still blaming Ben for the cabin burning down. While he tried to avoid the girls, he eventually exposed himself by saving Mari from his pit and Shauna, Van, and Akilah from the gas of his cave. They put him on "trial" for arson and attempted murder, and luckily Lottie convinced them not to murder him after Akilah's vision. Unfortunately, that didn't mean his suffering was over.

Because in the final moments of "Did Tai Do That?" Amanda took matters into her own hands and cut Steve's achilles tendon to ensure he couldn't escape. So on top of losing a leg after the plane crash, now he won't even be able to put weight on his other leg. It feels like a fate worse than death in some ways, and I really just feel so bad for this guy.

Paramount Plus With SHOWTIME: $12.99 A Month Or $119.99 A Year

Get the most out of a Paramount Plus subscription and sign up to its more premium plan, Paramount Plus With Showtime. You're essentially getting two catalogs of content, throwing together both Paramount Plus and Showtime Originals. And if you're a big fan of the likes of Tulsa King, Survivor, 1883, other CBS hits as well as live sports, and those Showtime titles, CinemaBlend always suggests saving big with the annual plan, working out as little as $5 or $10 a month.

While Steve looked like a Yellowjackets character likely to die in Season 3, now it feels like the team won't even let him pass on. Lottie is convinced he's the bridge to their arrival home, and instead he's left powerless, defeated, and unable to move. From his account, he was innocent of burning down the cabin and trying to kill the girls in the process. And I honestly believe him.

(Image credit: Showtime)

Coach Ben's trial was truly heartbreaking, with Steven Krueger delivering a powerful monologue about the character's love for the girls and deep regret over his failings. And while the "jury" couldn't agree on his fate for many re-votes, Shauna was ultimately able to convince the Yellowjackets that he was guilty. But he won't be executed, and is instead seemingly going to remain their prisoner.

Throughout Yellowjackets so far, the audience has watched as Ben's mental health continued to decline. First there was the trauma of losing his leg, and then his hunger saw him face hallucinations of his former boyfriend. Then he was caught up in the guilt of failing Shauna, and decided to hide away from the girls once they resorted to cannibalism. And when living in the cave he was shown talking to himself.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Having Ben sit in that guilt was one thing, but the fact that Melissa mutilated him is really a step too far. And it's going to be hard watching his story play out when new episodes air on Showtime Sundays as part of the 2025 TV premiere list.