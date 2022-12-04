In A Time Of Layoffs And Restructures, AMC Just Canceled A Series It Had Already Renewed

As of late, the TV industry has been experiencing a pretty rough time, one filled with cutbacks and layoffs. When it comes to networks, such circumstances can have negative impacts on a programming slate. Rare situations even see previously-renewed shows get the axe, and that very thing just happened at AMC. The network changed its plans for a certain science-fiction show that centered on a moon colony.

Freshman dystopian series Moonhaven got the green light for a second season less than a month after it premiered on AMC+ in July. However, AMC Networks' aforementioned corporate shifts (which include CEO Christina Spade's decision to step down) have resulted in the show's cancellation, according to Deadline. This likely comes as a major blow for fans, especially since the series reportedly generated strong numbers after its debut. Ironically, he network celebrated that very accomplishment ahead of the renewal as well.

Like so many entertainment entities, AMC is looking to cut costs where it can. Deadline notes that the company has taken $475 million worth of write-downs and has laid off 20% of its staff in the U.S. to remain above water. The recent renewal reversal is said to be one of several "programming assessments" that the company is implementing. Per the news outlet, these refer to a "a broad mix of owned and licensed content, including legacy television series and films that will no longer be in active rotation on the company’s linear or digital platforms." In other words, viewers could be saying goodbye to a number of beloved titles as time goes on.

Moonhaven starred Dominic Monaghan, Emma McDonald, Amara Karan, Ayelet Zurer, Kadeem Hardison, Yazzmin Newell, and Joe Manganiello. The series, set in the future, centered on a quasi-utopian community on the Moon. Their purpose was to develop the technical and cultural means to save Earth. The first season consisted of six episodes, and the second was to have the same length.

Plenty of shows have been cancelled in 2022, but a demise like this can be particularly disheartening. Of course, to be fair, the entertainment landscape is changing and causing companies to switch up their strategies. AMC is far from the only corporation to make cuts recently. One of its competitors, Warner Bros. Discovery, has been making headlines for its own studio shakeups and for cancelling shows that were once in development.

All the while, AMC still has plenty of content to keep one occupied. For instance, established IP The Walking Dead remains viable for the company, and fans will be able to look forward to the Dead City spinoff as well as the upcoming Daryl spinoff now that the parent show is over. There's also horror hit Interview with the Vampire, and the network is adapting another one of Anne Rice's works -- Mayfair Witches, which premieres in the new year. Despite these interesting titles and others though, there are sure to be some who will still lament the loss of Moonhaven and ponder how business will affect other shows moving forward.

Check out CinemaBlend’s 2023 TV schedule to learn about what’s premiering next year. And if you loved Moonhaven, check out some other sci-fi shows that are streaming.