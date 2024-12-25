Charles Barkley, Shaq And The Inside The NBA Crew Got Family Photos Done, And They Went All Out

What a wild year it’s been for everyone working on Inside The NBA. The beloved talking head show that features Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson talking basketball went from in danger of being cancelled to cancelled to licensed to another network after TNT lost the rights to air NBA games. Yet, throughout all the highs and lows, they somehow remained an absolute delight to watch, and in typical Inside The NBA fashion, they just surprised fans with the perfect way to close out the year: family photos.

That’s right. Anyone who follows Inside The NBA on social media was gifted a fantastic Christmas surprise yesterday, as the show dropped an album of photos the hosts took together. All dressed in Christmas sweaters, the guys hit all the classic mall photographer poses, including looking up and away from the camera, simultaneously screaming and my personal favorite, leaning in opposite directions. Check out this festive magic below…

A post shared by NBA on TNT (@nbaontnt) A photo posted by on

All four guys on Inside The NBA have terrific basketball minds. They’re all capable of breaking down plays and talking out strategy changes various coaches should make, but that’s like twenty-five percent of why the show is so freakin’ great. The main thing that works so well is the chemistry between them. They all roast each other like they’re a group of friends hanging out, but you can tell it’s with love in their hearts.

They’re just so overtly having a good time that it makes you want to be a part of it. And that comes through in these family photos. I mean these aren’t even the only ones the guys took. The show also dropped some outtakes on X, clearly because they hung around and took a ton of extra photos while laughing their asses off. Check out the looks on their faces in this one…

These photos are the gift that keeps on giving 🎄😂 pic.twitter.com/ipGsxeSW99December 24, 2024

It’s infuriating to think we almost lost Inside The NBA, and the truth is we seem to have come so close. It all started with the NBA rights package coming to an end. TNT has long broadcast NBA games a few nights a week, and the Inside The NBA crew typically surrounds the games, offering their thoughts on what’s going on. Unfortunately, Warner Bros ended up losing the rights to broadcast the NBA starting next season. The crew, especially Charles Barkley, was very open about their disappointment and frustration with Warner Bros management. In fact, fans were openly speculating about how unhinged the commentary might be during its final season without the guys worrying at all about what their bosses thought.

But then we all got a Christmas miracle. ESPN and Warner Bros worked out a deal that would allow Barkley and company to keep working for Warner Bros but broadcast their show on ESPN, where it will once again surround the NBA games. Fans couldn’t be more fired up, and these family photos are a good tease for what we might be in store for next year. I can’t wait.