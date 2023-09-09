Insider Claims Prince William Has Strong Feelings About Brother Prince Harry’s Memoir Spare Months After Its Release
Apparently, he's still not happy about Spare.
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare came out in January, and allegedly, his relationship with Prince William is still fraught and they haven’t spoken “for a long time." There’s been a lot of speculation about the royal brothers and their feelings toward one another. However, if this source is correct, it seems like they are not in a place where they’re ready to mend their relationship.
It appears that Prince William and Prince Harry haven’t been in contact “for some time now,” according to Katie Nicholl, a royal expert. She elaborated on why this might be the case with ET, noting that Spare, and its allegations, likely have a lot to do with it. She explained her thoughts on Prince William still being reportedly mad about the book, saying:
Spare did contain stories that weren’t flattering for either prince. For example, Prince Harry opened up about the controversial Nazi uniform costume he wore to a party, and in the book, he claimed that his brother and Kate Middleton helped him decide to wear the outfit. He also alleged that they both “howled” about the costume and found it funny. This, along with other stories, didn’t depict the Royal Family in a bright light.
The release of Spare seemingly had a negative impact on Prince William and Kate. Their popularity ratings reportedly plummeted after the book came out, though it’s worth noting that Prince Harry’s fell too.
Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship has been seemingly strained for years. However, according to many reports, the release of Spare made things worse, and allegedly they haven’t spoken in a long time. Nicholl noted this point, and she claimed they haven’t been in contact. She said:
Right before Spare came out, Prince Harry said he “would like to have [his] brother back.” However, according to the Duke of Sussex, the Royal Family has “shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile.” Then the book came out, and reconciliation, especially with Prince William, has seemed out of the question for months. Nicholl expressed a similar point, saying:
Prior to King Charles’ coronation, it was reported that Prince William was still upset about Spare. A source claimed it was “unclear” when the siblings would be able to work through this impasse. Then, earlier this summer, it was alleged that the princes’ relationship would need serious work to fix, with one insider hypothesizing that for them to work through their differences a “brokerage from another person,” will be needed.
Overall, if these reports are to be believed, it sounds like Prince Harry and Prince William are not on good terms, in great part because of Spare, and they might not be for a long time. As this situation develops, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
Most Popular
By Mike Reyes
By Carly Levy
By Adam Holmes
By Mick Joest