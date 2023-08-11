Prince Harry And Prince William's Relationship Is Going To Need Serious Work To Fix If New Reports Are To Be Believed

For years now it’s been reported that Prince Harry and Prince William have a turbulent relationship. This alleged tension was really highlighted recently when those with a Netflix subscription heard the Duke of Sussex talk about his older brother in Harry & Meghan, and when they read all the accusations and revelations in Spare , his memoir. Now, a new report is claiming that if these two ever decide to reconcile, it’s going to require a lot of work.

Nick Bullen, Ture Royalty TV’s co-founder, seems to believe the two brothers are intentionally trying not to cross paths. He explained to Fox News that Prince Harry reportedly “hasn’t even been going to old friends’ weddings” among other events in a supposed act to not run into his older brother. He said:

I think there is so much water under the bridge between William and Harry that how they intend to find that common ground is beyond most royal commentators. I think there needs to be a brokerage from another person. There almost needs to be an intervention. It requires both parties to be willing to come to the table.

The two brothers really haven’t acknowledged or been seen together much since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California. At the King’s coronation, the Duke of Sussex was notably not sitting with his family. He also made a quick exit after King Charles’ big event , however, that was reportedly because he was headed back to the United States to celebrate his son’s birthday, which fell on the same day as the ceremony.

It’s been reported that Prince William was “upset” about Spare leading up to the coronation, and sources said the Prince of Wales had “no interest in communicating” with his brother before the big ceremony. This memoir really seemed to make an impact, and reports explained that while the book was popular, it caused the popularity ratings of Prince William and Kate Middleton to drop .

Bullen went on to say that reconciliation between William and Harry will “require big apologies from both sides.” He also noted that he thinks that’s “pretty unlikely.”

However, while he claimed Prince Harry and Prince William may need an intermediary to come back together, he alleged that King Charles wants to reconcile with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The TV producer said:

I’m told that the king continues to reach out to Harry and Meghan and that the door is always open. I think, probably, he more than anybody, wants to repair the relationships. We all know things are still very tense between William and Harry, but I think the king does want to repair [things]. … There is probably an open invitation to visit the king whenever they can. And he would love to see them.

If these reports are to be believed, it seems like Prince Harry and Prince William will need to do a lot of work to really reconcile. While King Charles reportedly wants to mend things with his youngest son, it appears Prince William and his brother aren’t at that point. As we learn more about the Royal Family’s relationships we’ll be sure to keep you posted.