Prince Harry And Prince William's Relationship Is Going To Need Serious Work To Fix If New Reports Are To Be Believed
Can they work this out?
For years now it’s been reported that Prince Harry and Prince William have a turbulent relationship. This alleged tension was really highlighted recently when those with a Netflix subscription heard the Duke of Sussex talk about his older brother in Harry & Meghan, and when they read all the accusations and revelations in Spare, his memoir. Now, a new report is claiming that if these two ever decide to reconcile, it’s going to require a lot of work.
Nick Bullen, Ture Royalty TV’s co-founder, seems to believe the two brothers are intentionally trying not to cross paths. He explained to Fox News that Prince Harry reportedly “hasn’t even been going to old friends’ weddings” among other events in a supposed act to not run into his older brother. He said:
The two brothers really haven’t acknowledged or been seen together much since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California. At the King’s coronation, the Duke of Sussex was notably not sitting with his family. He also made a quick exit after King Charles’ big event, however, that was reportedly because he was headed back to the United States to celebrate his son’s birthday, which fell on the same day as the ceremony.
It’s been reported that Prince William was “upset” about Spare leading up to the coronation, and sources said the Prince of Wales had “no interest in communicating” with his brother before the big ceremony. This memoir really seemed to make an impact, and reports explained that while the book was popular, it caused the popularity ratings of Prince William and Kate Middleton to drop.
Bullen went on to say that reconciliation between William and Harry will “require big apologies from both sides.” He also noted that he thinks that’s “pretty unlikely.”
However, while he claimed Prince Harry and Prince William may need an intermediary to come back together, he alleged that King Charles wants to reconcile with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The TV producer said:
If these reports are to be believed, it seems like Prince Harry and Prince William will need to do a lot of work to really reconcile. While King Charles reportedly wants to mend things with his youngest son, it appears Prince William and his brother aren’t at that point. As we learn more about the Royal Family’s relationships we’ll be sure to keep you posted.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
Most Popular
By Adam Holmes
By Laura Hurley
By Mick Joest
By Carly Levy
By Adam Holmes