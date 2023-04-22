What Prince William And Prince Harry’s Relationship Allegedly Looks Like Ahead Of King Charles’ Coronation

King Charles’ coronation is rapidly approaching on the 2023 TV schedule , as it’s set to happen on May 6. As this historic day gets closer, one of the biggest points of discussion surrounds the king’s youngest son Prince Harry and his relationships with the senior members of the Royal Family. Lately, there’s been a lot of chatter surrounding the Duke of Sussex’s relationship with his father, but now, the conversation has turned to his relationship with his older brother Prince William, and how they feel about each other ahead of the coronation.

While talking about Prince Harry attending the coronation by himself while Meghan Markle stays in the states to celebrate their son's birthday, a source close to the Royal Family explained how Prince William reportedly feels about his little brother. They told ET :

William is still upset about Harry’s book. He feels it was a betrayal and he has no interest in communicating with Harry before the coronation about their disagreements.

Following all of the allegations and revelations in Spare , Prince Harry’s memoir, it was reported that it seemingly had a negative impact on Prince William and Kate Middleton. This is because the Duke of Cambridge’s popularity rating dropped by 8 percentage points, down to 61%, and his wife’s popularity also fell by 7 points. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s popularity also fell following the release of Spare. This came after the younger prince revealed a lot of stories in Spare that did not put himself or his family in the best of lights. One of the excerpts from the memoir had the King’s youngest son opening up about the time he wore a Nazi uniform to a party, and how William and Kate were involved. He was quite candid about his upbringing, and how he felt about the press and his family, leading many to believe the Royal Family doesn't have the best opinion of him.

Prince Harry has said he’d like to reconcile with his father and brother, however, “they’ve shown absolutely no willingness” to do so he said. For a while, there was a big question mark surrounding the prince’s attendance at the coronation, however, he’s officially going. Now, people are curious about how he’ll interact with his family. When it comes to the Duke of Sussex’s relationship with Prince William, the source said:

The relationship is still fractured, and it is unclear when they will be able to mend fences.

This does not come as a surprise, ever since the releases of Harry & Meghan on Netflix and Spare in bookstores, it has seemed like Prince Harry’s relationship with his family has become more turbulent. One source explained that his relationship with the royal family is “strained,” and considering everything that has been reported over the last few months it seems like the family members likely won’t be on the best of terms come coronation day.

As King Charles’ coronation approaches, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on the ceremony and Prince Harry’s involvement.