What’s Really Going On With Those Rumors Taylor Frankie Paul’s Bachelorette Will Still Air? An Insider Weighs In

In true Taylor Frankie Paul fashion, the drama continues surrounding her season of The Bachelorette, which was pulled from the 2026 TV schedule in March, just days ahead of its planned premiere. Rumors have ramped up in the past couple of weeks that we will, in fact, see The Bachelorette Season 22. However, an alleged insider is telling a different story after the dating show was absent from the network’s summer schedule.

ABC shelved Taylor Frankie Paul’s season after video of a 2023 domestic dispute between her and then-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen was leaked, with other accusations of violence between the two coming to light from earlier this year and 2024. However, when it was learned that Paul would not face further charges, it started to seem possible that we might see the scuttled season. According to The Sun, this gossip is not true, with a production insider alleging:

ABC has no plans to air it. Certainly not this Summer but there’s no plans to air it for now – ever. Sure, that can always change given how things play out but there is no indication the network will take that chance with her ever again. Any reports about them airing the season in the near future are absolutely false. That has never been part of the plan.

Reality Steve was one franchise expert who heard The Bachelorette would be part of ABC’s summer schedule, and even after it wasn’t announced at Hulu’s upfronts last week, he stuck by his reporting, saying on his May 15 podcast:

Latest Videos From

The only thing that I’ve heard since my initial report that it was going to air this summer on ABC was it is still going to air in 2026. This thing will not get shelved. It will eventually get shown. … So look forward to Taylor Frankie Paul’s season airing sometime before the end of this calendar year.

Rather than airing on ABC as Reality Steve had originally reported, the podcaster cited reports from DeuxMoi that alleged the series would stream on Hulu, followed by an “After the Final Rose” special for ABC.

However, The Sun’s source insist the network isn’t taking any more chances on the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, as the relationship between Taylor Frankie Paul and ABC has reportedly deteriorated. They reported:

[Taylor] is still technically under contract with ABC, as the initial dates of her contract were set to be in place until after her season aired. But the network has little to no control of her right now as she is not actively involved with anything ABC is doing. ABC does not condone her behavior and in fact, some powerhouses on the Disney side have told her to stop posting online. She isn’t listening. She’s gone rogue.

Taylor Frankie Paul earns her money from social media, so any requests that she stop posting are unlikely to happen, in my opinion, unless it becomes a legal issue. But I can see why ABC would be worried with how messy things remain.

The MomTok leader went on a Mother’s Day rant after her SLOMW co-star Mikayla Matthews chose to publicly distance herself from TFP (then told her to “kick rocks” in another post about what she’s been through with Dakota Mortensen). She’s also responded — in the most Taylor Frankie Paul way — to haters who think the men cast on The Bachelorette are mad at her for the season being pulled.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Until we get official word from Hulu and/or ABC regarding The Bachelorette Season 22, we have to go with what we know — Taylor Frankie Paul’s season remains shelved. Only time will tell if that changes.