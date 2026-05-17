What’s Really Going On With Those Rumors Taylor Frankie Paul’s Bachelorette Will Still Air? An Insider Weighs In
It's the most dramatic season ever - all behind the scenes.
In true Taylor Frankie Paul fashion, the drama continues surrounding her season of The Bachelorette, which was pulled from the 2026 TV schedule in March, just days ahead of its planned premiere. Rumors have ramped up in the past couple of weeks that we will, in fact, see The Bachelorette Season 22. However, an alleged insider is telling a different story after the dating show was absent from the network’s summer schedule.
ABC shelved Taylor Frankie Paul’s season after video of a 2023 domestic dispute between her and then-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen was leaked, with other accusations of violence between the two coming to light from earlier this year and 2024. However, when it was learned that Paul would not face further charges, it started to seem possible that we might see the scuttled season. According to The Sun, this gossip is not true, with a production insider alleging:
Reality Steve was one franchise expert who heard The Bachelorette would be part of ABC’s summer schedule, and even after it wasn’t announced at Hulu’s upfronts last week, he stuck by his reporting, saying on his May 15 podcast:
Rather than airing on ABC as Reality Steve had originally reported, the podcaster cited reports from DeuxMoi that alleged the series would stream on Hulu, followed by an “After the Final Rose” special for ABC.
However, The Sun’s source insist the network isn’t taking any more chances on the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, as the relationship between Taylor Frankie Paul and ABC has reportedly deteriorated. They reported:
Taylor Frankie Paul earns her money from social media, so any requests that she stop posting are unlikely to happen, in my opinion, unless it becomes a legal issue. But I can see why ABC would be worried with how messy things remain.
The MomTok leader went on a Mother’s Day rant after her SLOMW co-star Mikayla Matthews chose to publicly distance herself from TFP (then told her to “kick rocks” in another post about what she’s been through with Dakota Mortensen). She’s also responded — in the most Taylor Frankie Paul way — to haters who think the men cast on The Bachelorette are mad at her for the season being pulled.
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Until we get official word from Hulu and/or ABC regarding The Bachelorette Season 22, we have to go with what we know — Taylor Frankie Paul’s season remains shelved. Only time will tell if that changes.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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