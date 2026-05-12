High Potential Is Missing From ABC's Fall Lineup, And I'm Not Happy About The Replacement

Usually when a TV network unveils its Fall TV lineup, I can find reasons to celebrate, even if I’m not extremely invested in all the slotted-out shows. But ABC’s plan for the 2026 TV schedule has left me as gutted as an Upfronts-related schedule can possibly gut anyone. Because High Potential is missing! Dun-dun-dunnnn!!

ABC only recently finished confirming its on-the-bubble drama and comedy renewals, giving Scott Speedman’s RJ Decker a second season a few days prior to the Upfronts. But High Potential was renewed for Season 3 back in March, so there were some expectations about when we might see the aftermath of that shocking Season 2 finale that left Cpt. Wagner bleeding out on Morgan’s lap. Namely, that it’d be in the fall along with most of the other broadcast premieres.

But no, this is what the network showed off for Fall 2026. If you’ll notice, High Potential’s Tuesday-night time slot has been filled by Dancing with the Stars, of all the shows. And I bet Kaitlin Olson won’t even be involved. (Not that anyone would expect her to be, but I’m bothered, dangit!)

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Swipe to scroll horizontally ABC's Fall Lineup Day Show Time Monday Monday Night Football 8 p.m. Tuesday Dancing with the Stars 9 p.m. Row 2 - Cell 0 R.J. Decker 10 p.m. Wednesday Scrubs 8 p.m. Row 4 - Cell 0 Abbott Elementary 8:30 p.m. Row 5 - Cell 0 Celebrity Jeopardy 9 p.m. Row 6 - Cell 0 Shark Tank 10 p.m. Thursday 9-1-1 8 p.m. Row 8 - Cell 0 9-1-1: Nashville 9 p.m. Row 9 - Cell 0 Grey's Anatomy 10 p.m. Friday Celebrity Wheel of Fortune 8 p.m. Row 11 - Cell 0 20/20 9 p.m. Saturday College Football 7:30 p.m. Sunday America's Funniest Home Videos 7 p.m. Row 14 - Cell 0 The Wonderful World Of Disney 8 p.m.

I get that there are only so many hours of primetime to get through, and that having a partnership with the NFL sucks up three of those weekly hours. But flipping Shark Tank to Wednesdays feels strange, and doesn't it seem like Dancing with the Stars' next season can just hold off until the NFL's season has wrapped? I guess it's been a while since the competition series utilized a midseason start, but stillll. If High Potential has to be gone, I'd rather have something similar in its place, not an entirely different concept.

(Image credit: ABC)

When Will High Potential Season 3 Premiere, And Why Was It Delayed?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, fully concrete answers to either of those questions are unavailable. However, ABC did confirm in its Fall TV press release that High Potential is one of many shows (including the recently ordered spinoff The Rookie: North) that will be debuting new seasons in 2027. My hopeful assumption is that Morgan's LAPD cases will resume progress on whatever the first applicable date will be, but it's technically possible that the start date could come as late as April or May of next year.

As far as the reasoning goes, that's also unknown. But if I were a betting man, and if I actually had more than just dust-filled wishes to bet, I'd wager that it's to give the new showrunners Nora and Lilla Zuckerman more time to settle in and make sure they're spearheading things in the best direction possible. Prior showrunner Todd Harthan stepped down from that position early in 2026 as Season 2 was airing, so that he could help shepard the live-action Eragon series for Disney+.

The Zuckerman siblings were only announced as the new show bosses a week before the Upfronts, so it's very possible that everyone involved decided it bet to hold off on producing new episodes for that reason.

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Another possible option? Kaitlin Olson's burgeoning career. She's been trading time between High Potential and seasons of It's Always Sunny (not to mention Hacks), and isn't slowing down. So perhaps spending a few more months away from High Potential is meant to open her schedule up for another role or two.

Whether it's all of the above reasons, or none of them, I'm still not very pleased that we'll be going at least another 7 or 8 months without a follow-up on Lucia behind bars, or on whether or not Wagner's dad was aware of what would happen to his son.

For now, the first two seasons of High Potential can be streamed via Hulu subscription or Disney+ subscription.