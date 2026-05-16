I've Been Wondering About The Pitt's Baby Jane Doe, And Noah Wyle Shared What He Thinks Happened To Her After Season 2's Finale

Ever since Season 2 of The Pitt came to an end on the 2026 TV schedule , I’ve been wondering what happened to Robby and Baby Jane Doe. When I finished watching the series, I had thought there was a chance Noah Wyle’s character would take the baby home, and he'd become a dad. However, I was also debating with myself about how realistic that really was. Well, now Noah Wyle himself has weighed in on all this, explaining exactly what he thinks happened to Baby Jane Doe.

Now, Wyle is aware that the internet has thoughts about Baby Jane Doe, and a lot of viewers think Robby took her home. Well, that’s not what happened, as the 2025 Emmy-winner explained on A Lot More :

Everybody thinks he’s gonna have this baby. Ladies and gentlemen, a baby is not a life preserver. You don’t throw a drowning man a baby.

This sentiment of Robby’s not keeping the baby has been communicated by the show’s creator, R. Scott Gemmill, too. And it makes sense. Considering the fact that Robby was having suicidal thoughts this season and was very clearly struggling with his mental health, he’s not in a place to raise a child. I think he needs to spend some time healing himself before he’s responsible for another human. Or as Noah Wyle said, “You don’t throw a drowning man a baby.”

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Later in the podcast, he was asked again about the baby and what happened to her, too. He reiterated that she did not go home with Robby; he’s not a new dad. However, he does believe that Baby Jane Doe is in good hands:

I don't think she's going to go home with Robby, everybody. I don't think that would be good for either one of them. However, I do think she's going to get placed in a good home, and I do believe that our staff is going to keep tabs on her.

So, if Baby Jane Doe isn’t with Robby, will we get an update about her? She was very important to Season 2, and thanks to how Dana said her name, the internet developed a deep love for the child. With all that in mind, the ER actor did say that they would probably give us an update about the newborn in Season 3:

Well, it would be pretty irresponsible of us not to acknowledge that this is something that people really do care about. So, in some fashion, I think we have to understand what happened to that baby.

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You can stream the first two seasons of The Pitt alongside a bunch of other hit HBO and HBO Max shows with an HBO Max subscription.

Well, when we clock in for Season 3 of The Pitt, it sounds like we will probably get an update about Baby Jane Doe. The season will take place in November , about four months after the events of Season 2, which took place on the Fourth of July. So, I’d hope we get an update that includes where the baby ended up and how her early months of life are going.

In Season 2, we did get a small update about where Dr. Collins went after her exit in Season 1. So, maybe we'll get something similar about Baby Jane Doe in Season 3.

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