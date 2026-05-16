I've Wanted To Know How Long Pedro Pascal Will Play The Mandalorian, And He Just Dropped Some Thoughts

Pedro Pascal has been working in movies and TV since the '90s, but only in the past several years has he truly emerged as one of the biggest stars working in Hollywood. I mean, last year alone, he led three movies along with being on The Last of Us. So, I’ve been curious if he’s looking to step away from his role as the titular character in The Mandalorian franchise anytime soon. Well, on that note, Pascal just recently shared his thoughts on how much longer he might wear that beskar armor.

Pascal reprises his role as bounty hunter Din Djarin in The Mandalorian and Grogu. The upcoming Star Wars movie marks Lucasfilm's first big-screen entry in the franchise since 2019. At the same time, I also have to wonder if the movie signifies the beginning of Pedro Pascal saying goodbye to the role or if he simply sees this as a new chapter. When DiscussingFilm asked Pascal if he’d thought about whether he’s thought about how long he’ll be playing Djarin for. Here’s what he said in a clip shared to X:

I have no idea. You’re making me think about it now. You know, age is a real thing. Whatever my body can do and however long people want to experience these stories with these characters is how long I want it to last.

While I’d never guess it myself, Pedro Pascal is 51 years old, so it made sense that when the question came up, he talked about how his body’s limitations could eventually impact him playing Mando. However, based on these comments, it certainly seems like the A-lister is here for the long haul and isn’t yet contemplating an end to his Star Wars tenure, which is exciting! Pascal's commitment to the role also speaks volumes, he's seemingly always busy working on another movie or TV show.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the home for Star Wars, including every season of The Mandalorian thus far. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year of a Disney+ subscription.

More On The Mandalorian And Grogu (Image credit: Disney) I’m Pumped About Jon Favreau Teasing How Grogu Has ‘Leveled Up’ In The Mandalorian Movie

Pascal’s comments on playing the role are definitely encouraging to me as a fan, considering I've loved The Mandalorian since it premiered back in 2019. Considering the actor has done three seasons and this movie at this point, a part of me would've thought conversations would now be had about Pascal moving on from Star Wars. Of course, this franchise does have a knack for retaining actors in one way or another. For instance, Mark Hamill cameoed on both Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett within the last few years with help from digital techniques.)

As Pedro Pascal also pointed out, though, Din Djarin's fate will also have to do with whether audiences continue to embrace his character as well as his own interest. The Mandalorian and Grogu had its premiere earlier this week, and the first reactions were divided on it. While some called it “a ton of fun,” “thrilling” and the “ultimate team up” between the titular characters, others called it “action figures mashed together” and “totally inessential.”

We’ll have to see how The Mandalorian and Grogu does at the box office after it hits theaters on May 25 as part of the 2026 movie schedule. I’d also be curious to see if the film inspires another big-screen adventure or if the creatives decide to make Season 4 as was originally intended before the film was made. Regardless, here's hoping Pascal gets to don that costume and chop it up with the artist formerly known as Baby Yoda for as long as he'd like.