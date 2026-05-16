I Wasn’t Expecting A Baywatch Star To Mention The Avengers While Describing The Show (But I’m Excited)

The upcoming Baywatch reboot is finally coming. Fox recently confirmed that the new series will be premiering in January 2027, and even though it’s skipping the 2026 TV schedule, the wait will surely be worth it. That became even more evident when one of the new stars mentioned the Avengers while describing the reboot. While I wasn't expecting that kind of comparison, it makes me very excited about what's to come.

Filming for Baywatch kicked off in March, and leaked set photos have shown the reboot cast donning the iconic red swimsuits and running on Venice Beach. It’s been fun seeing photos and hearing the cast talk about this new iteration of the beloved series, which centers on a group of lifeguards whose mission is to protect Southern California’s shoreline. Not surprisingly, Thaddeus LaGrone, who portrays Brad, told TV Insider that there will be some action for these lifeguards, but I was surprised to hear the action he compared it to:

[There’s] a lot of action. We have action scenes that feel like the Avengers. I’m a big Marvel guy, so just be ready.

Considering they are lifeguards, you would expect the show to have at least some action, depending on the situation a swimmer or beach-goer is in, but the Avengers is a pretty strong comparison. And the fact that LaGrone says that as a Marvel buff, has me even more curious about what’s in store. He also revealed some upgrades the reboot is getting that the original didn’t have, and doubled down on the action:

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The cameras are upgraded, that’s for sure. They shot in 4k, 8k, or something like that. It’s way more action. Way more action. I’d probably say it’s more fun, it’s very sexy. Be ready.

Who knew that a show like Baywatch could have Avengers-level action? Fans can probably expect not to see any super villains or superheroes on the show, and I'm sure these lifeguards will not have superhuman abilities. However, there may be some pretty intense sequences in the water or even on the beach. How is still unclear, but it sounds like Baywatch will be the action-packed show to watch.

While there may be a lot of action on-screen as the cast continues to get their beach bearings, it’s the complete opposite off-screen. The cast is already getting comfortable with each other, as Stephen Amell and Hassie Harrison had a playful interaction on an Instagram post when Amell made a beach-related comment about filming. There is no Avengers-level action when they aren’t filming, but it seems like fans can look forward to quite a lot when the show premieres.

Fans have several months to theorize just what kind of action will take place in the new Baywatch, and even though it won’t be exactly like the Avengers, it still sounds pretty intriguing. A premiere date for the reboot probably won’t come until later this year, but between these comments and the leaked set photos, I’m already getting pumped for it. For now, the original Baywatch can be streamed in full for free on Tubi. You can never have too much slow-motion running on the beach.