The Massive Amount Of Money Justin Baldoni Could Reportedly Make If He Did A Tell-All Interview About Blake Lively Case
Baldoni could theoretically land a hefty paycheck.
With the legal battle between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively now apparently settled, questions remain in regard to what’s next for them. Many have been weighing in on Lively and Baldoni’s career prospects moving forward as well as how they’re feeling emotionally. When it comes to Baldoni (42), there’s also been speculation as to whether he might choose to speak out about his experiences with the Lively (38) case. And, per a recent report, Baldoni could make a serious amount of money if he shares his side of the story.
Should he choose to do so, Baldoni would be far from the first public figure to speak out in some form or fashion about a highly-discussed period in their life. A source for In Touch Weekly recently noted that Prince Harry reportedly landed $27 million for his best-selling 2023 memoir, Spare, with which he chronicled his experiences with the British Royal Family. Per that same insider, Baldoni wouldn’t earn quite as much as the Duke of Sussex did, but they still gave a relatively high number:
What’s unclear is exactly how the source landed on that specific dollar amount. It should also be mentioned that as of this writing, Baldoni’s team has neither confirmed nor denied that there’s a tell-all deal in motion. However, the Jane the Virgin alum’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, recently said on the The #NoFilter with Zack Peter podcast that he believed the “most important thing to Justin is being able to speak his truth” and that he's always wanted to be able at some point, to speak. On that note, the source also said this:
That “experience” began in December 2024 after Lively filed a legal complaint against Baldoni for alleged sexual harassment committed on the set of their movie, It Ends with Us. Lively also accused Baldoni of initiating a smear campaign against her and eventually sued him. Baldoni denied those allegations and countersued Lively, Ryan Reynolds (Lively’s husband) and more for purported defamation, extortion and more. Lively landed a victory in the summer of 2025 after Baldoni’s suit was tossed but, just weeks ago, Baldoni notched a win when 10 of Lively’s 13 claims against him were thrown out. The pair ultimately settled the case earlier this month, even sharing a joint statement to signify their decision.
Much attention was paid to the Baldoni/Lively case, which was set to go to court this coming Monday, May 18. That’s apparently a key reason why In Touch’s source believes Baldoni could fetch a large payday for a sit-down interview:
The general public will just have to wait and see whether Justin Baldoni actually agrees to an interview and discusses his conflict with Blake Lively. Aside from that, Baldoni recently saw another legal win when a judge barred Lively’s attempts to seek damages from him. Sources say that at present, the writer/director is now aiming to focus on his wife, Emily, and their two kids as they settle into their new life in Nashville.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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