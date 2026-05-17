The Massive Amount Of Money Justin Baldoni Could Reportedly Make If He Did A Tell-All Interview About Blake Lively Case

With the legal battle between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively now apparently settled, questions remain in regard to what’s next for them. Many have been weighing in on Lively and Baldoni’s career prospects moving forward as well as how they’re feeling emotionally. When it comes to Baldoni (42), there’s also been speculation as to whether he might choose to speak out about his experiences with the Lively (38) case. And, per a recent report, Baldoni could make a serious amount of money if he shares his side of the story.

Should he choose to do so, Baldoni would be far from the first public figure to speak out in some form or fashion about a highly-discussed period in their life. A source for In Touch Weekly recently noted that Prince Harry reportedly landed $27 million for his best-selling 2023 memoir, Spare, with which he chronicled his experiences with the British Royal Family. Per that same insider, Baldoni wouldn’t earn quite as much as the Duke of Sussex did, but they still gave a relatively high number:

It's hard to imagine Justin getting any less than $10 million for his story, if not more. A docuseries would pay even higher than that, depending on how many others were bidding. This is a huge payday he’s got waiting for him if and when he decides to pull the trigger.

What’s unclear is exactly how the source landed on that specific dollar amount. It should also be mentioned that as of this writing, Baldoni’s team has neither confirmed nor denied that there’s a tell-all deal in motion. However, the Jane the Virgin alum’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, recently said on the The #NoFilter with Zack Peter podcast that he believed the “most important thing to Justin is being able to speak his truth” and that he's always wanted to be able at some point, to speak. On that note, the source also said this:

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Justin and his team are looking into the logistics and by all accounts he’s champing at the bit at the prospect of sitting down on TV and giving his full version of what went down. It would make him an absolute fortune, no doubt, so the financial incentive is there and of course it’ll be even more lucrative if he decides to write a book about the whole experience.

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That “experience” began in December 2024 after Lively filed a legal complaint against Baldoni for alleged sexual harassment committed on the set of their movie, It Ends with Us. Lively also accused Baldoni of initiating a smear campaign against her and eventually sued him. Baldoni denied those allegations and countersued Lively, Ryan Reynolds (Lively’s husband) and more for purported defamation, extortion and more. Lively landed a victory in the summer of 2025 after Baldoni’s suit was tossed but, just weeks ago, Baldoni notched a win when 10 of Lively’s 13 claims against him were thrown out. The pair ultimately settled the case earlier this month, even sharing a joint statement to signify their decision.

Much attention was paid to the Baldoni/Lively case, which was set to go to court this coming Monday, May 18. That’s apparently a key reason why In Touch’s source believes Baldoni could fetch a large payday for a sit-down interview:

For any TV company or streaming service lucky enough to pull this off, it would be a guaranteed slam dunk, since the case is already ingrained into the history books as one of Hollywood’s most explosive legal battles of all time. There would be a bidding war, without question.

The general public will just have to wait and see whether Justin Baldoni actually agrees to an interview and discusses his conflict with Blake Lively. Aside from that, Baldoni recently saw another legal win when a judge barred Lively’s attempts to seek damages from him. Sources say that at present, the writer/director is now aiming to focus on his wife, Emily, and their two kids as they settle into their new life in Nashville.