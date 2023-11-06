As Insiders Claim Meghan Markle Caused Queen Elizabeth Stress In Her Final Days, A Friend Of The Late Royal Shared An Honest Take On The Duchess Of Sussex

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have forged new lives for themselves in California since stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family. All the while, they’ve mostly kept their distance from the prince’s relatives across the pond. However, the two reportedly kept in contact with Queen Elizabeth II ahead of her death in September 2022. Rumors surrounding the couple’s interactions with the late monarch continue to circulate today. On that note, insiders are claiming that Markle added stress to the Queen’s life during her final days. And at the same time, a friend of the late ruler is sharing an honest take on the Duchess of Sussex.

In the aftermath of their decision to step back as senior members, the couple have been incredibly candid, sharing the alleged issues they had with the royals amid their courtship and marriage. They were particularly open during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey , for which the Queen was still alive to see. Sources who spoke with RadarOnline claimed that Meghan Markle’s “Hollywood ambitions” ultimately “ripped the family apart.” Specific details aren’t shared, yet it’s alleged that the former actress was a burden on the Queen shortly before her death.

These reports coincide with a recent interview conducted with 91-year-old Anne, Lady Glenconner, who appeared on Gyles Brandreth’s Rosebud podcast amid a live event. Later in the discussion, there was a Q&A session, during which someone asked Glenconner for her opinion on the Sussexs. She provided gentler thoughts on Prince Harry, who she apparently knew when he was just a child. When talking about the prince’s spouse, though, she explained that she thinks the Duchess’ idea of being a royal greatly differs from the reality:

I think the thing about Meghan was, she had no idea what was expected of her really. I think she just thought it was sort of like being another actress, you know, riding around in a golden coach and everything like that.

As Lady Glenconner put it, being a member of the prestigious brood is actually “extremely boring,” as one spends most of their time “meeting hundreds of thousands of people that you’re never going to meet again.” She went on to say that she also feels “very sad for Harry.” She also said that when she sat next to former Secretary of State John Kerry at King Charles’ coronation, they began talking about the couple as well. Glenconner claimed that Kerry told her Americans also “feel very, very sorry for Harry.” Of course, it should be noted that none of these claims from the insiders and the alleged chat with Kerry can be verified.

What is known is that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have indeed made honest statements about the former’s relatives over the past few years. They leveled accusations of racism against the group though didn’t specifically name individuals. (Harry’s brother, Prince William responded to the allegations and denied that any racist comments were made.). The Duke of Sussex’s memoir revelation-filled memoir, Spare , also featured a number of anecdotes that were supposedly not well-received by the British Royal Family. As for Markle’s “Hollywood ambitions,” she and her hubby did strike a streaming deal, which led to the docuseries Harry & Meghan (which is available for Netflix subscribers ). They also formed a deal with Spotify but were later dropped and, as of late, Markle has apparently been struggling to get new streaming projects going .

We can’t say for sure whether the Duchess of Sussex negatively affected Queen Elizabeth II shortly before her death. The same can be said in regard to Lady Glenconner’s assessment. All the general public can do at this point is continue to watch the Duke and Duchess’ next steps and continue to honor the memory of the beloved monarch.