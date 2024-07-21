The Internet Has A Laugh As CNN's Wolf Blitzer Goes From Relaxing Sunday Cocktails To Breaking Major Presidential Election News

What starts off as a lazy Sunday afternoon often ends up leading to a lazy Sunday evening, but that eventuality is never a guarantee, as CNN’s Wolf Blitzer can certainly attest. The longtime anchor’s weekend went from boozy to sobering after Joe Biden’s major election news, and the Internet has definitely had a laugh or two over how wildly Blitzer’s day changed in just a few hours.

Right around brunchtime, Blitzer took to X with a photo and caption that made it pretty clear he was not in “working man” mode, and delivering up-to-the-minute updates on major political news was likely as distant from his brain as could be. Check out his optimism-fueled share below, combining cocktails and name puns:

Enjoying a Wolf Spritzer at El Presidente restaurant here in DC. pic.twitter.com/AXFQm7aZ14July 21, 2024

Just when he thought it was perfectly safe to knock back one or more drinks that rhyme with his name — a luxury I’ve yet to enjoy myself — at a famed Washington D.C. eatery, one of the biggest breaking news stories of the year erupted from the same city: Joe Biden officially ended his re-election campaign and pledged his support for current Vice President Kamala Harris. It’s basically like rewatching Clerks , only with every detail changed besides a dude who wasn’t supposed to be at work.

Thus, rather than being able to later share photos of himself wearing a lampshade as a hat and other time-honored visual signs of intoxication, Wolf Blitzer was instead seen by CNN viewers looking not-exactly-overjoyed for his day off to have gone out the window. Which has led to quite a few social media posts poking fun at the sudden change in location and atmosphere, such as the one below.

This is why you never let them know how close you are to work when you’re not at work https://t.co/0alSPLp5TF pic.twitter.com/Sv6WSJHzbdJuly 21, 2024

If only Wolf Blitzer had immediately downed five or six of those Wolf Spritzers as soon as he arrived at the restaurant, he might have lucked out of returning to work to cover the big news. But it appears as if he was indeed feeling level-headed enough to jump on the air along with his fellow CNN colleagues. Part of me would have loved to see the journalist sailing three sheets to the wind on live TV, or so drunk that he'd attempt to replicate his mask-ripping Mission: Impossible - Fallout cameo with his own skin, but it's probably good for everyone that he didn't.

Here are some other solid comments that X users shared to poke fun at Wolf Blitzer's truncated day-drinking excursion.

Suffice to say, much fun was had at Wolf Blitzer's expense, even though a large percentage of the comments were sympathetic to his plight. And also on a positive front, quite a few posts celebrated the fact that the CNN anchor's Apple watch indicated he'd already closed all three rings for the day, and still couldn't catch a break.

If SNL was still recording new episodes, one has to imagine Lorne Michaels & Co. would bring back Beck Bennett, who left the NBC series in 2021 , to reprise his impression, which previously earned Wolf Blitzer’s approval as compared to other impersonations. But given that's still months away, this will probably be far too dated to react to, unless it happens again the next time he attempts to drink namesake cocktails on the weekend.

In closing, let's turn to the wisdom of Kim Kardashian, as it were, for a final reaction to Wolf Blitzer's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad brunch interruption.

Wolf Blitzer enjoying a lovely Wolf Spritzer on the day off. Joe Biden announces he will be stepping down from running for reelection.CNN to Wolf: pic.twitter.com/yWM9o1gIR2July 21, 2024