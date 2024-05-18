The Internet Is Making Up Alternate Young Sheldon Endings, And They Are Absolutely Sending Me

Spoilers ahead for the Young Sheldon series finale, “Funeral” and “Memoir”. Read at your own risk!

There are many shows ending and canceled in 2024, and Big Bang Theory prequel Young Sheldon is one of them. The sitcom officially concluded this past Thursday night after seven seasons and possibly solved some Big Bang inconsistencies. While the final two episodes, “Funeral” and “Memoir” were pretty emotional, many people on the Internet have been making up their own endings for the show, and they're absolutely sending me.

Following the much-anticipated death of George Sr., the final two episodes showed the aftermath and its impact on Sheldon. It also included the returns of Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik in the future as adult Sheldon is writing his memoir. The finale has definitely been the talk of the interwebs, and it even hit a four-year audience high, according to Deadline. Fans subsequently took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to add their own flair to the finale and, with that, @emopunkloser has an entertaining idea for a regenerating Sheldon:

catching up on the Young Sheldon finale and guys i really didn’t see this coming pic.twitter.com/5Amc3i53KeMay 17, 2024

That could actually work since adult Sheldon was also in the episode, but not at the same time, of course. It also could very well be a dream sequence for the young genius, and it really wouldn’t be too out there. It certainly would have been interesting, regardless. Meanwhile, @TheWapplehouse went the Breaking Bad route by envisioning Sheldon Cooper dying after sustaining a gunshot wound similar to Walter White:

Jesus that Young Sheldon ending was brutal pic.twitter.com/mbbDqZxZO4May 17, 2024

That ending may be a little too dark for a sitcom like Young Sheldon, but it surely would be an ending no one would see coming. In fact, @CrucialCaveat had something else to add to that post, revealing who (in their mind) pulled the trigger in that scenario:

Jesus that Young Sheldon ending was brutal https://t.co/e9V3RXMHng pic.twitter.com/VMJhPOiWUrMay 17, 2024

I love seeing that so many people are uniting to either come up with their own endings to Young Sheldon or add more to the other stories. Meanwhile, @zachsilbergberg thinks the ending was satisfying, even if it didn’t solve every mystery, a la Lost:

i think the ending of young sheldon was ultimately satisfying on a character level even if they didn’t answer every mystery about the islandMay 17, 2024

That’s not all, as @zachsilbergberg threw out another ending that’s a bit darker. It does reunite Sheldon with his Big Bang Theory pals, but the meeting place is a different story:

overall i liked the ending of young sheldon but i thought him reuniting with leonard, howard, penny, and raj in a church in the afterlife was a little derivativeMay 17, 2024

It would have been fun to see Leonard, Raj, Penny, and Howard as well in the finale and not just Sheldon and Amy. However, I'm not sure how people would've felt about them all meeting in the afterlife. To me, it's still hilarious to think about, though, and I seriously applaud the creativity from these Internet users. Now, all I need is for the cast and crew to see these (if they haven't already) and provide their takes.

All in all, though, the actual Young Sheldon finale was ver emotional and well done. Paramount+ subscribers can see it for themselves and should have some tissues handy. Luckily, some characters will return for the Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage spinoff, which premieres this fall on the 2024 TV schedule. And, no, you probably shouldn't expect the newest Big Bang spinoff to contain any wild moments similar to the ones depicted in the social media posts.