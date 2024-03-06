Young Sheldon Has Set Up A Stellar Big Bang Theory Reunion For The Series Finale, And I'm So Here For This

Young Sheldon Season 7 premiered a few weeks back on the 2024 TV schedule, and it marked the beginning of the end of a nearly-decade-long journey. The spinoff of The Big Bang Theory is wrapping up, with the series finale set to air in mid-May. But one big aspect of this final episode has already been unveiled, as viewers can look forward to Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik respectively reprising Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah-Fowler, which I think we can all agree is the Big Bang Theory reunion we need for an occasion like this.

Now granted, Parson’s presence has always been felt on Young Sheldon (which Paramount+ subscribers can stream and has also been crushing on Netflix) since he narrates it and is an executive producer, but for this last hurrah, he’ll be appearing on camera with Bialik. This is the first time this has happened since The Big Bang Theory ended in 2019, though Bialik also provided voiceover work for two previous episodes. But because they’re back together, this will be our first opportunity to fully check in on the adult Sheldon and Amy following The Big Bang Theory coming to a close after 12 seasons.

It is worth pointing out that the Young Sheldon series finale technically won’t be the first time we’ve seen Amy Farrah-Fowler on camera during the show. The Season 2 finale depicted her, Leonard Hofstadter, Penny, Raj Koothrappali, Howard Wolowitz and Bernadette Rostenkowski as children, at the same time that Iain Armitage’s Sheldon was listening to the Nobel Prize announcements. Still, learning that Jim Parsons’ Sheldon and Mayim Bialik’s Amy will be back together should be most welcomed by Big Bang Theory fans, and hopefully we can also officially meet their son, Leonard Cooper, whose existence was revealed back in 2020.

This is the latest bit of Young Sheldon-related news that’s trickled in over the last few days. First, it was revealed that Sheldon’s older best friend Tam, who was appeared throughout Seasons 1-4, will return during Season 7, likely to establish something viewers learned during The Big Bang Theory Season 12. Then it was officially announced that a spinoff focused on Georgie Cooper and Mandy McAllister has been greenlit. And, of course, before Young Sheldon’s final season is over, we’ll also witness the death of George Sr., Sheldon, Georgie and Missy’s father.

Catch new episodes of Young Sheldon Thursdays at 8 pm ET on CBS. If you’re now in the mood to revisit The Big Bang Theory, that can be streamed with a Max subscription.