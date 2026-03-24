I Was So Happy When It: Welcome To Derry Teased More Pennywise Stories, But What's Happening With Season 2?

The horror genre has been thriving for years now, on both the small and silver screens. Some of the best horror movies in recent memory were Andy Muschietti's pair of IT movies, and that universe was expanded back in October with the TV spinoff Welcome To Derry. That series, (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription) teased more stories to come, but I've been bummed that we haven't heard about an official renewal.

Welcome to Derry's Season 1 finale was full of easter eggs and intriguing connections to the movies. And Andy Muschietti teased that he was planning on taking the story back further in time, showing more about Pennywise's timeline. But Season 2 hasn't officially been greenlit just yet, and Barbara Muschietti spoke to Collider, and seemed to be confident they'd make more episodes. As she put it:

Yeah, it is going to be official....

Muschietti claimed that the network is still invested in bringing Season 2 of Welcome to Derry to life, and that they "Just need the material." So perhaps HBO will officially green light the show's sophomore season once its written. Still, I have to assume I'm not the only fan who is feeling antsy about the show's future.

Article continues below

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

IT and Welcome to Derry are both streaming over on HBO Max. If you want to see Pennywise's terrifying adventures you need an HBO Max subscription, so sign up now.

IT: Welcome To Derry instantly went viral, after its premiere massacred a group of kids in a brutal way. It feels like it was in opposition to the final season of Stranger Things, which largely failed to kill off its cast. Later in her same interview, Barbara Muschietti went on to say:

A lot of times, the announcements are the studio having to declare their confidence for the show. We don't need that because clearly we're good. So, when we do the green light, it's a real green light. It's not just like, ‘Okay, well, we'll try to put this out so people watch the show.’ People have watched the show. It’s good.

Well, she certainly seems confident that fans will eventually be treated to more of Welcome to Derry. Hopefully these comments quell the fears of HBO subscribers who were worried about the lack of news. I'm going to go ahead and include myself in that group, and I absolutely loved the first season of the book to screen adaptation.

Both IT and Welcome to Derry are currently streaming on HBO Max. Unfortunately fans shouldn't expect Season 2 of the prequel to arrive as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Still, I'm keeping my fingers crossed for another season, as well as more connections to Andy Mushietti's pair of movies.