After Stranger Things' Finale Controversy, Will The Duffer Brothers’ New Show Break Netflix’s Top 10?

Believe it or not, nearly three full months have passed since the final credits rolled on Stranger Things, although the controversy over the finale extended well into the 2026 TV schedule. Some fans were so upset by the ending that they were all-in on the #ConformityGate theory about a secret real finale that would release in the new year. Now, after disappointing the #ConformityGate believers (and Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty), The Duffer Brothers' new Netflix show has debuted, and my question is how well Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen will do on the Top 10.

Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen arrived for anybody with a Netflix subscription on March 26, with Matt and Ross Duffer on board as executive producers under their Upside Down Pictures production company, while Hunters' Haley Z. Boston is at the helm as writer and showrunner.

Unlike the upcoming animated Stranger Things spinoff, the new live-action horror series isn't set in the same world as Hawkins, IN. It follows the story of a bride and groom in the week leading up to their wedding, and you don't need to go any further than the title to know that not everything is going to go according to plan.

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Even though The Duffer Brothers aren't as involved in Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen as they were as the EPs, writers, creators, and showrunners of Stranger Things, I would have had no doubt that having their name attached would launch the new horror offering to the top of Netflix's TV Top 10 by the end of its first weekend of availability... except that people are still mad about that ending for Eleven and Co.

I'd been surprised last year by how quickly Stranger Things dropped out of the #1 spot after Volume 2 released, and that was before the finale debuted to divide the fandom. And you don't have to look beyond the comments on Ross Duffer's Instagram post that was promoting SVBIGTH to see that there are definitely still bitter feelings from fans.

Of course, online commenters don't represent Netflix's full subscriber base, and the show looks interesting enough that I would predict a spot in Netflix's Top 10 sooner rather than later with or without The Duffer Brothers as executive producers. At the time of writing, just hours after Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen began streaming, these are the entries in the Top 10 that the new show will have to beat:

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The new show stars Camila Morrone, Adam DiMarco, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Ted Levine, Jeff Wilbusch, Gus Birney, Karla Crome, Sawyer Fraser, Zlatko Burić, and the trailer gives a sneak peek at some of the very bad things that apparently are going to happen to the lovebirds at the center of the action. Take a look:

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Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

All eight episodes of Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen are available streaming on Netflix now. I won't be surprised if it finds a spot on the Top 10 within the week, but I'm also quite curious to see how long it takes to get to #1... if it does at all. Whatever you may think of how The Duffer Brothers ended Stranger Things, there's a reason why it became such a hit in the first place, so perhaps their involvement in Haley Z. Boston's series bodes well.