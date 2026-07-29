Eww, Is Danny DeVito's Frank Making Out With A Corpse In It's Always Sunny's First Season 18 Trailer?
News
By Nick Venable
Published
A new low (or high) for the Gang.
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Subscribe to our newsletter
One of the foundational truths of Comedy TV is that Danny DeVito is not afraid of getting weird and gross for the sake of Frank Reynolds earning laughs on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. And we absolutely love him for it. His character's latest evidence of stomach-churning debauchery occurs during the FXX comedy's first big Season 18 trailer, as seen above, and if th