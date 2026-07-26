New American Dad Video Has Me Giggling Over RoboCop, Rocky Horror And Steve & Stan's Bathroom Gags

American Dad returned to Fox earlier this year, wasting no time before delivering a Top 5 all-time hilariously disgusting joke, and fans can look forward to several more years (at least) of the Smith family’s primetime shenanigans. We don’t exactly know when new episodes will return to close out Season 20, nor whether they’ll be back on the 2026 TV schedule at all, but Fox unveiled a bunch of new footage that at least helps to soothe the rampant need for Steve to sing about anything and everything.

American Dad was among several of Fox’s animated faves to get the spotlight for San Diego Comic-Con, where fans were first treated to the new preview video. It’s definitely not a proper trailer, as it includes lengthier sequences and some unfinished animation, but it certainly nails the assignment of making me the eagerest beaver imaginable. (Incidentally, The Eagerest Beaver is my unshoed-feet-gaze band with Roger.) Check it out!

A sneak peek of what's to come on FOX 🇺🇸 Stream #AmericanDad! on Hulu on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/ZZ9A3oAB4yJuly 25, 2026

Look me in the eyes and tell me that wasn’t glorious! You can’t, because it was. And now let’s highlight some of the moments that made me laugh the hardest, since I’m sure I’m not alone.