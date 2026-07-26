Reacher Season 4 Trailer Hits All The Action Notes, And I Love That It Makes The Same Joke Fans Do

29 years ago, when Jack Reacher was first introduced in Killing Floor, I can’t imagine that anyone assumed at the time that author Lee Child and San Diego Comic-Con would be uttered in the same breath. But 2026 ain’t got time for such hypothetical assumptions, and the annual con is indeed where Reacher Season 4’s first trailer was viewed en masse, and it’s a banger. A head-banger to put it more specifically, as the final seconds of the preview lay out.

Season 4 — set to stream via Prime Video subscription on August 12, 2026 — will see Ritchson’s migratory grunt in a story adapted from the character’s 13th novel, Gone Tomorrow, in which Reacher has a terribly unlucky encounter with a stranger on a subway that pulls him into a “complex and deadly game that pits him against ruthless foes from the highest echelons of power.” Sounds like your average seasonal adventure for the former military behemoth (where “former” only applies to military and not to behemoth).

As it goes with Reacher, the fourth season brings in a largely new cast of characters, with GLOW and Black Panther vet Sydelle Noel stepping up to portray NYPD homicide investigator Tamara Green. She’ll not only be working on the case with him, but she’ll also be getting down and dirty with him in other ways.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

As such, it makes sense that she’s the one who gets to be the fan surrogate poking fun at the character for his less-than-convincing attempts to “blend in” to a crowd of normies.

Look at you. You think puttin' on a hat's gonna make you blend in?

That's a big ol' nope from me, Det. Green! For all the excellent instincts and know-how that Reacher has at his mental disposal, he sure does tend to over-estimate just how much work a hat can do to distract others from seeing the rest of his hulking frame. For a lot of people, the hat is only seen after the biceps and the shoulders, and that's if Reacher is wearing a shirt. If he's not, forget about it. (Alan Ritchson keeps those abs going 24/7 for mor than just kicks.)