NBD, Just Jason Momoa Living Out Metalheads' Dream With Tom Morello, Tommy Lee, And Pantera At Metallica Concert

One of the most metal events of 2023 and beyond occurred on August 25, as the reunited members of Pantera were alongside Wolf Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH as the opening acts for the first show in Metallica ’s two-night stop in Los Angeles. And wouldn’t you know it, Jason Momoa — who is a textbook example of a “metal” celebrity by any stretch — managed to pull of a metalhead’s dream experience by hanging out with various band members, a famed rock ‘n’ roll photographer, Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello , and…John Travolta. Didn’t see that last one coming.

The globally renowned British photographer Ross Halfin, who's been promoting his latest book release Metallica: The Black Album in Black & White, shared a variety of excellent pics on Instagram from his night, including some shots of the bands uniting backstage. But I think fans can relate extremely well with the first pic of that slideshow, which showcases Jason Momoa looking pleased as punch behind longtime Pantera bassist (and former Down bassist) Rex Brown.

A post shared by Ross Halfin (@rosshalfin) A photo posted by on

Ross Halfin is no stranger to honors and accolades for his decades of rock music photography, but I hope he still got a special jolt out of having Brown repping his name via T-shirt alongside Jason Momoa. It's not exactly something that tons of other photogs out there can boast, if any.

Pantera's official Instagram page shared some behind-the-scene snaps, with the Game of Thrones vet slotting into an absolutely bonkers shot that also includes Pantera's Phil Anselmo, Rex Brown and Charlie Benante, as well as former Marilyn Manson guitarist John 5, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, and John Travolta.

A post shared by Pantera (@panteraofficial) A photo posted by on

John Travolta's contributions to the world of music are extremely well known, of course, though perhaps not exactly in line with the speed and thrash that Pantera and Metallica are known for. Maybe the next time he embraces his Grease past for a Super Bowl commercial, it'll involve a metal cover of "Summer Lovin'."

Back to Jason Momoa's reality, which doesn't totally equate to a normal person's reality. The See star not only had a blast hanging out with some stellar talent backstage, but he apparently got to watch the show next to Rage Against the Machine badass Tom Morello, as seen in the guitarist's IG post.

A post shared by Tom Morello (@tommorello) A photo posted by on

Jason Momoa was rocking a Pantera shirt during the show like a boss, and was appreciative for the good time. Anyone else out there also very curious to hear John Travolta spend 10-15 minutes talking about his experience? Seems like a good topic for really offbeat heavy metal fan fiction. Or not.

Metallica is continuing its ongoing tour of two-night sets in upcoming weeks, and while the Los Angeles shows were the most likely to be viewed by celebs en masse, keep an eye out for who might be showing up at later dates in Phoenix, St. Louis and Detroit. And keep an ear out for any Pantera, Mammoth WVH and/or Metallica tracks that could potentially show up on the soundtrack for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom whenever it finally arrives on December 20.