Jeff Probst Just Hit A Big Achievement For Survivor He Hadn't Landed In A Long Time

Survivor has been running for nearly a quarter century and is just months away from premiering Season 47 in the 2024 TV schedule, all with Jeff Probst hosting. It ranks as one of the most popular TV shows since the 1970s and for longtime fans, it may be hard to narrow down the best Survivor seasons of the 46 so far. Now, Probst had reached a major achievement that has eluded him for more than a decade, and the news could get even better.

The 76th annual Emmy nominations have been announced, and Jeff Probst has been nominated in the category of Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program. This marks his first nomination in the category since 2011 and his fifth overall. He won that category in 2008, 2009, 2010, and 2011; could the 76th Emmys deliver his fifth win?

Probst is up against some stiff competition, as the other nominees are RuPaul Charles from RuPaul's Drag Race, Alan Cumming from The Traitors, Kristen Kish from Top Chef, and the hosts of Shark Tank. Survivor was also nominated for Oustanding Cinematography For A Reality Program, but all eyes will likely be on Probst. With all the buzz for The Traitors over the past year, I'd bet that Cumming is probably the top competition in the category, but we'll have to wait until the Emmys in September.

The Survivior host – who weighed in last month on whether he believes the show could go on without him – showed gratitude for the nomination for the 76th Emmys, posting on Instagram:

Sending a big thank you to the Academy members from the shores of Fiji for the Survivor Emmy nominations.

Jeff Probst is certainly unique among TV hosts when it comes to longevity. Prior to Chris Harrison's ousting, I'd say that the former face of Bachelor Nation likely would have been the most comparable network TV host to Probst as an icon of the franchise whose name isn't in the title. Phil Keoghan of CBS' The Amazing Race is comparable as well.

With the 76th Emmys scheduled for Sunday, September 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC (or streaming next day with a Hulu subscription), Jeff Probst and Co. will find out if Survivor wins any trophies just three days before Season 47 premieres on CBS. It will be up against ABC's The Golden Bachelorette premiere in the 8 p.m. ET hour on September 18, and it should be interesting to see which of the two performs better.

Whether or not Jeff Probst wins his fifth Emmy for Outstanding Host, it certainly seems that he's not planning on leaving the series any time soon. Just last month, he admitted that Survivor's worst twist went too far and has already shared his thoughts on the milestone 50th season featuring returning players.

If you want to revisit earlier seasons of the long-running series, you can find Survivor streaming with a Paramount+ subscription now.