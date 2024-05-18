32 Former Survivor Players We Need To See Come Back To The Show

Survivor is considered one of the best reality shows of all time, and is credited with influencing countless other shows that came after its 2000 premiere. Some of the best Survivor seasons have featured returning players, who come back trying to prove themselves after their first time on TV. Some Survivor players should have gone farther, which inspires them to come back and make big moves. In no particular order, here are 32 options that I'd like to see get another chance at winning $1 million on Survivor.

Carolyn Wiger, Survivor 44

Carolyn played on Survivor 44, and was definitely the season's protagonist. Her huge personality and unique take on the game made for fantastic TV, with Survivor even earning an Emmy nomination. So get her back on my screen ASAP.

Kelley Wentworth, San Juan del Sur, Cambodia, Edge of Extinction

This one might be a long shot because Wentworth has already played Survivor three times. But she's an incredible strategic, social, and physical player who has had some truly iconic moments. So I'd love to see her given one more chance.

Charlie Herschel, Gabon

Charlie played on Survivor's 17th season, Gabon. It's a pretty iconic one, as the cast had true animosity toward each other. Charlie proved himself as a smart strategic player and was unfortunately cut after his alliance got on the wrong side of the numbers.

Colleen Haskell, Borneo

Colleen was on the very first season of Survivor, which was later retitled Borneo. She instantly became America's sweetheart, ending up cast in Rob Schneider's The Animal as a result. And I think it would be fascinating to see her return in the New Era.

Jesse Lopez, Survivor 43

Jesse was one of my favorite players in Survivor 43. He had a gripping backstory, wasn't afraid to show his emotions, and was very bright. No New Era players have returned yet, but he'd be a great choice.

Nadiya Anderson, San Juan del Sur

Nadiya Anderson and her twin Natalie competed in San Juan del Sur, which was the second Blood vs. Water season. She was unfortunately voted out first, which gave her twinnie motivation to eventually win the title of soul Survivor. But I think Nadiya could do well if she got another chance; just look at her career on Big Brother.

Shane Powers, Panama

Shane was one of the biggest characters in Panama, partly because he quit smoking cold turkey as filming began. He nearly made it back onto the show for Second Chances, but didn't get enough fan votes. But it would still be interesting to see what he might bring to the table for Round 2.

Kim Spradlin, One World, Winners at War

Kim Spradlin is the winner of Survivor One World, which was bonkers thanks to its cast of characters and unique premise. While she finally returned to the game for Winners at War, she didn't get a long enough run. So maybe we can get one more season out of her.

Cydney Gillon, Kaôh Rōng

Cydney Gillon was a strategical and physical threat to Kaôh Rōng, which separated tribes based on their skills. Bodybuilder Cydney was on the Brawn Tribe, and it made it deep into the game. Unfortunately, she lost the tie-breaking fire-making challenge in the Final Four. Bring her back, CBS!

Reed Kelly, San Juan del Sur

Reed Kelly competed in the second Blood vs. Water season, which had a ton of epic drama. Chief among them was Reed's infamous Final Tribal jury speech, where he tore into Missy. He made for great TV, and I'd love to see him back.

R.C. Saint-Amour, Philippines

R.C. was an entertaining contestant on Survivor Philippines, with great confessionals and a strategic mind. Her feud with infamous villain Abi-Maria was particularly thrilling, and she's been asked to return to the game but hasn't done it yet. Maybe Season 50 could be her shot.

Ryan Ulrich, Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers

The 35th season of Survivor was titled Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers and was one themed season that felt like a stretch. But there were still some great contestants, including finalist Ryan Ulrich. And I'd love to see if he could make it that far into the game again.

Emily Flippen, Survivor 45

Emily Flippen had a fascinating storyline throughout Season 45. After making some big Survivor mistakes early on in the game, she adapted and found a way to become a social and strategic threat. Fans have been tweeting about "Financial Analyst Emily Flippen" since the season ended, so her return seems likely.

Jessica Lewis, Millennials vs Gen X

For a number of years Survivor seasons were themed around the contestants who were playing. That includes Millennials vs Gen X, which was a good season despite its cringe title. Jessica Lewis was one of my favorites from that season, and she was eliminated after having to draw rocks when the merged tribe was at a deadlock. And I think she deserves another chance.

Lauren Rimmer, Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers

Lauren Rimmer was a delightful presence in Heroes vs. Healers Vs. Hustlers, finding a way to strong footing after initially feeling like an outsider in the tribe. I'd love to see her back, as she was great TV and would no doubt return with a vengeance.

Austin Li Coon, Survivor 45

The 45th season of Survivor was a solid one, and it wouldn't be surprising if we saw multiple cast members asked back for returning player installments. Austin made it to Final Tribal, but making the game ending decision to take Dee with him, who would ultimately win the title of Sole Survivor.

Reynold Toepfer, Caramoan

Survivor Caramoan was a fan vs. favorites season that aired in 2013. But as is often the case, the fans got annihilated by their competition. Reynold was one of the few newcomers to make it deep into the game and was a huge physical threat that I think could do well when put on an even playing field on a returning season.

Kendra McQuarrie, Survivor 45

Kendra was an entertaining player throughout Survivor 45, while also having her head invested in the strategy of the game. And for that reason, I think she would be super fun to see in a returning players' season... maybe alongside some of the other folks from her cast.

Katie Collins, Blood vs. Water

There are a few castaways on this list who got eliminated not by being voted out, but by chance. Katie Collins is one of them, as she was the casualty of the cast of Blood Vs. Water going to rocks when the votes were tied. Unfortunately, she was the unlucky one.

Jay Starett, Millennials vs Gen X

Jay had a really strong outing in Millennials vs. Gen X, as he was a strong strategic, social, and physical player. He's since transitioned to play on MTV's The Challenge, but I'd love to see him back for a second round of Survivor.

Yam Yam Arocho, Survivor 44

This one might be a long shot, namely because he's the winner of Survivor 44. Yam Yam was endlessly entertaining and is one of the few LGBTQ+ contestants to actually win. I'd love to see him back for another season, if he can be convinced to potentially ruin his legacy.

Karla Cruz Godoy, Survivor 43

Karla almost instantly became a fan favorite during Season 43, as she delighted in the scheming and lying that comes with playing the game. While she's taken some flak from fans for voting Mike Gabler as the winner, I think she'd be a great choice to play another season.

Brian Corridan, Guatamala

Brian was part of the 11th season of Survivor, which was filmed in and was named after Guatamala. He pulled off strong moves early on, but was a victim of the tribe swap and landed in 12th place. He surprisingly hasn't been back, and I'd love to see that change.

Dee Valladares, Survivor 45

This a choice that might never happen, but a guy can dream. Dee was an absolute delight to watch on Survivor 45, from her confessionals to her cutthroat blindsides. While she was on the show too late to join in on Winners at War, I'd still like to see what she'd be like in a returning players season.

Leif Manson, One World

One World is a super memorable season, thanks to its concept, big characters, and non-stop drama. Leif Manson made history as the first (and still only) little person in the show's history, and made it to the merge. He was a great character, one who made mistakes and learned from them before our eyes. Now bring him back!

Amanda Kimmel, China, Micronesia, Heroes vs. Villains

Amanda Kimmel has one of the most impressive Survivor records ever. She got to the Final Tribal in her first two seasons, so it took three seasons for her to even get voted out. Fans have been wanting her back, and I think she would be a legacy returnee who would shake up the game.

Kenzie Petty, Survivor 46

From the very jump of Survivor 46, Kenzie stood out. Her confessionals are truly hilarious, and she's one of the season's primary narrators. Add in her cutthroat strategy and impeccable social game and she's got returning player written all over her.

Erinn Lobdell, Tocantis

Tocantis is a super memorable season, one that gave us fan-favorite characters like winner Tyson Apostol. Erinn has a number of memorable conflicts throughout the season, and I'd love to see her return to the game all these years later.

Jonathan Young, Survivor 42

Jonathan played on the 42nd season of Survivor and is a New Era player who seems like an obvious choice to bring back. He's one of the most physically formidable players we've seen in quite some time and one that Probst seemed to take a liking to.

Pete Yurkowski, Philippines

Pete was one of the biggest villains from Survivor Philippines, and made for some truly excellent TV. That's why it's so surprising he hasn't been back for another game yet, as he clearly understood the strategy of the game.

Trish Hegarty, Cagayan

Survivor Cagayan was a truly epic season, and a number of the players have been able to return like Tony, Kass, Tasha, and Spencer. But Trish has sadly never returned, despite her iconic Final Tribal speech. At least, for now.

David Jelinsky, Survivor 46

Despite being the first person to go home on Survivor 46, Jelinsky has had a lasting impact on the season as a whole. Mostly because of his bonkers behavior and thinking that the word "several" meant seven. And after all this, I think it would be fun to see him come back and offer more wild TV.