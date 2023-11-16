Jeff Probst Says Survivor’s Auction Is Here To Stay, But There’s A Caveat
Survivor brought back the auction, and Jeff Probst said it'll return again.
There are long-running reality competition shows, and then there’s Survivor. The CBS series changed the TV world forever when it debuted back in 2000, and is still running strong. Case in point: Survivor got an Emmy nomination last season for the first time in years. Season 45 has been pretty wild, and it recently thrilled fans by bringing back Survivor’s famous auction, which was missing for eight years. Host/showrunner Jeff Probst says the auction is here to stay, but there’s a caveat.
The newest episode of Survivor saw the auction return to the show, and in a big way. Everything about this challenge was changed, from how contestants acquired money to the consequences of hoarding your cash for too long. It ended up being a thrilling episode of television, so naturally fans are wondering if we’ll see more of the auction in future installments. On the official Survivor podcast On Fire, Probst spoke about why it’s staying, although he admits that it’s largely depending on factors like continued longer episodes. In his words:
There you have it. It looks like Survivor will keep the auction 2.0, which has the ability to be fresh every year given its new set of rules. But given how much screen time they take, its return was influenced by Survivor having 90 minute episodes this season.
Luckily for fans hoping to see the auction again sooner rather than later, CBS has announced that both Amazing Race and Survivor will continue with 90-minute episodes. So hopefully we’ll see it back for Season 46, complete with the castaways scrambling to find money in their camp. During the new episode of On Fire, Jeff Probst spoke about why the auction had to be dropped for so long, saying:
This season has already been a wild ride, and the auction wasn’t the only beloved part of Survivor that returned. Fans were finally treated to the full theme song returning, another benefit of the longer episodes. But Survivor 45 also broke new ground with the first flash forward of the franchise’s history. Clearly things are changing for the beloved competition series.
Of course, Jeff Probst has also admitted being frustrated this season, thanks to multiple castaways quitting the game in fast succession. So much so that a new rule has been added that quitter don’t get to have their torch ceremoniously snuffed by the belove host and producer.
Survivor airs new episodes Wednesdays on CBS, and is available the next day with a Paramount+ subscription. In the meantime, check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Most Popular
By Dirk Libbey
By Mick Joest
By Nick Venable
By Ryan LaBee
By Dirk Libbey
By Adam Holmes