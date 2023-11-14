Survivor And The Amazing Race Are Keeping Change Made During The Strikes, And I Am So Pumped

With the SAG-AFTRA strike finally over, various Hollywood stars are getting back to work, as production on shows and movies restarts. While it may seem like it’s early to think about when TV series, programming moves are only being made by at least one network. CBS just announced midseason premiere dates, and a whole lot of its tried-and-true hits are returning, including The Amazing Race and Survivor. And both of those are sticking to one big change made amid the labor disputes, and I'm excited!

Back in May, it was announced that both Survivor and The Amazing Race would change by having their upcoming seasons feature 90-minute episodes, instead of the usual 60-minute block. While that was initially due to the strikes, it now seems the hour-and-half approach will remain. According to Entertainment Weekly, in addition to its new chunk of air time, the Jeff Probst-hosted series' 46th season will also kick off with two episodes that are two hours in length. So yes, fans of the long-running reality show should definitely be hyped.

Season 45 of the survivalist series saw some changes because of the exciting 90-minute approach. The sit-out rules had to be altered to make sure contestants participated in every challenge because the gameplay format had to be changed. The intent behind it was so that participants wouldn’t sit out for two episodes in a row, which makes sense. It’s likely the rule will still be in play for next season, but it will be worth it if that means even more extended episodes. And now that the producers have been working with these longer installments for a little while, the format should be a bit more refined this time around.

More on Survivor (Image credit: CBS) How Much Money Do Survivor Contestants Make?

And of course, you also can't help but love that The Amazing Race will contain super-sized episodes for the upcoming season. However, the specifics are a tad different. When it comes to production order, the currently airing Season 35 is actually the 36th to be shot. The former was not originally filmed for 90-minute episodes, and CBS switched the two seasons because of the strikes. That shelved season will, interestingly, now air with longer episodes, but it's unclear as to how that will work from a logistical standpoint.

Regardless though, the idea of getting more time for each installment of these two shows is great. Whether or not the change will remain intact for the remainder of their runs is unknown but, if it proves successful, I wouldn't be surprised if both productions keep it in place. Here's hoping these jumbo installments deliver the goods and ultimately become commonplace!

While CBS will be kicking off its midseason schedule after the Super Bowl, Survivor Season 46 will kick off on Wednesday, February 28 at 8 p.m. ET with a two-hour premiere. The Amazing Race will once again be paired with the long-running series beginning on March 13 at 9:30 p.m. ET. And as you look forward to those entries on the 2024 TV schedule, be sure to grab a Paramount+ subscription to stream past episodes of both.