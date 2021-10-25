Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox And More Pay Tribute To Friends' James Michael Tyler After His Death

Friends fans around the world were saddened to hear of the passing of one recurring character that really brought Central Perk to life. James Michael Tyler, better known as Gunther to show devotees, passed away this past weekend at the age of 59. To honor his memory and what he brought to the show, both on and off screen, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, and the rest of cast paid tribute to the late actor.

When the Friends Reunion aired on HBO Max , James Michael Tyler’s absence was noted, though he did appear virtually. It was later revealed that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer that had spread to his bones. Tyler’s portrayal of the love-stricken barista was a staple of the hit sitcom, and Jennifer Aniston had pretty much the perfect Instagram tribute post honoring the person behind the character who so loved her Rachel Green. You can check out the loving post below:

Although their characters weren’t nearly as connected, Courtney Cox also sent out a touching tribute to her former co-star. Cox speaks of gratitude in her post, and says she is grateful to have known James Michael Tyler. You can check out her post for yourself below:

Lisa Kudrow joined her two co-stars in sending her love for James Michael Tyler out into the world. Using the same headshot of the late actor, Kudrow wrote “thank you” to the late actor on her Instagram. Here’s what Kudrow says, exactly, in her tribute post:

James Michael Tyler, we will miss you. Thank you for being there for us all.

David Schwimmer follows Lisa Kudrow’s lead in posting the same image, as his colleagues while sending out his thanks to his former colleague for being the person he was. Schwimmer goes even further, though, and touches on the icon Gunther was as well as how memorable Tyler was as a person. Here it is in Schwimmer’s own words:

James, thank you for playing such a wonderful, unforgettable role in Friends and for being such a big hearted gentleman and all around mensch off screen. You will be missed, buddy.

Joey Tribianni himself, Matt LeBlanc, focused more on the laughs had between himself and the late Gunther actor in his own tribute post. LeBlanc shared a still from Friends, in which he and Tyler are on screen together. Check it out below:

Matthew Perry joined the rest of his friends in remembering their co-star. Perry took to Twitter to make his regrets for the loss known. You can find his tribute below:

We lost a good Friend yesterday in James Michael Tyler. Gunther, you will be missed. Read in Peace.October 25, 2021 See more