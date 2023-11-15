Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer Penned Emotional Tributes To Matthew Perry After Friends Co-Star Courteney Cox Shared Her Own Message

Weeks ago, the world sadly lost actor and comedian Matthew Perry, who died at 54 after being found unresponsive in his hot tub on October 28. Tributes for the beloved star have since poured in from fans and celebrities alike. Of course, many were most interested in hearing from his fellow Friends cast members. In time, Perry’s co-stars released a joint statement in which they lamented his passing, and they’re now starting to share their own personal recollections of him. Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are the latest to do so, as they penned emotional tributes to their friend and colleague after Courteney Cox shared a message of her own.

Jennifer Aniston did not hold back when taking to Instagram to share her thoughts on her longtime colleague’s death. The Rachel Green actress' post included a long caption, in which she made note of the “insane wave of emotions” she’s been feeling. She also explained how sitting in grief has allowed her to experience the “moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep.” The Emmy winner eventually went on to discuss how her late friend used to love to make people laugh. You can see Aniston's message in its entirety down below as well as a sweet photo, text and a notable clip from the show featuring their characters:

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) A photo posted by on

That tribute was emotional enough, but David Schwimmer’s is also enough to evoke a tear or two. In addition to sharing an A+ snapshot of his Ross Geller and Matthew Perry’s Chandler Bing, Schwimmer recalled his co-star’s comedic talents as well as his warm heart. Schwimmer said it was Perry’s kindness and generosity that allowed the cast to “create a family out of six strangers.” And what was particularly sweet is that the actor finished his eulogy with an A+ joke that would make Perry (and Chandler) proud:

A post shared by David Schwimmer (@_schwim_) A photo posted by on

Courteney Cox (who played Monica Geller) also got sentimental while remembering her faux husband. The relationship between Monica and Chandler was incredibly special to fans, and Cox’s post summed it up perfectly. She expressed her gratitude over having been able to work with her former co-star and also shared a clip. The snippet of footage is the famous moment the couple’s tryst in London was revealed. Take a look for yourself down below:

A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) A photo posted by on

This trio of stars aren't the only veterans from Friends (which is available for Max subscribers) to speak out about the 17 Again alum individually. Lead cast member and Joey Tribbiani portrayer Matt LeBlanc previously shared a tribute that included some sweet and nostalgic photos. In the caption of his Instagram post, LeBlanc also reflected on the good times he had while working with the man who played his character’s best pal. Series guest stars Selma Blair and Paget Brewster also paid their respects with beautiful messages.

The sheer amount of love Matthew Perry has received over these past few weeks has been nothing short of heartwarming. It’s honestly still somewhat surreal knowing that he’s no longer with us. However, Perry’s greatest TV and theatrical works -- including the Friends episodes that could make anyone a Perry fan -- will absolutely continue to be enjoyed for years to come, and it seems evident that the bond he shared with Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer and the rest of his co-stars will stand the test of time.

We here at CinemaBlend continue to extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of Matthew Perry.