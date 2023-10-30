Following Matthew Perry's Death At 54, The Friends Cast Pays Tribute With Touching Message
The Friends cast spoke out to pay tribute to Matthew Perry.
The Friends cast lost a member with the passing of Matthew Perry at the age of 54 at his home on October 28. He played Chandler Bing through ten seasons of the beloved comedy, alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer. Now, two days after the sad news, his former castmates have joined together with a touching message about their friend.
In a joint statement (via People), the surviving members of the Friends cast said:
The message from the five stars follows guest stars like Selma Blair and Paget Brewster speaking out about Matthew Perry, and establishes that this will not be the only time that Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, and Schwimmer address the tragedy. The sad news comes just over two years after the six leads came together for Friends: The Reunion.
When Perry's death was first reported, it was said that he drowned in his jacuzzi following cardiac arrest, with no drugs or foul play involved. The sitcom legend had been open about health struggles in the past, including an accident when he was given 2% chance of survival and his addictions throughout the seasons of Friends. He credited Jennifer Aniston for reaching out to him.
In his memoir that released almost exactly one year prior to his death, Perry also expressed that he hoped Friends was not remembered as his biggest accomplishment in life, as (via The Wrap) he "did try to help other people." He wrote that "the best thing about me is if an alcoholic or drug addict comes up to me and says, 'Will you help me?'" According to the actor, his response was always "'Yes, I know how to do that.'" That could involve helping in a group setting, or one on one.
For their part, Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, along with former executive producer Kevin Bright, commended Perry for his performances as Chandler Bing was well as what he brought to the show with his personality behind-the-scenes. In a joint statement (via People) on October 29, they said:
Matthew Perry was clearly beloved for his work on screen as well as his presence and personality off-screen, and fans have been posting messages of their own on social media ever since the news broke. TBS is running a marathon of episodes that showcase his character from November 1 - November 5. Our thoughts here at CinemaBlend are with the family, friends, and loved ones of Perry in this difficult time.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. Resident of One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and Northeast Ohio. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
