Jensen Ackles Fans Are Sharing Adorable Stories About Meeting The Boys Star, But That Supernatural Story Takes The Cake

Meeting celebrities can be either hit or miss. The Boys star Jensen Ackles is luckily one of those stars who is apparently genuinely nice, and stories about interactions with him are often heartwarming. In fact, after a recent tweet went viral asking users about their favorite interaction with a celebrity, the Supernatural alum was featured in quite a few stories.

One fan, tatooinedesert, opened up about their random encounter with the Supernatural alum, and it came at a pretty great time:

I was showing my aunt and uncles house to a film scout not knowing what the show was and the scout told me the director of the episode would be coming and I was like oh cool! And he asked me to go let him in and it was fucking Jensen Ackles and I had A SUPERNATURAL SHIRT ON

That moment sounds almost too perfect. First off, finding out that a house you're showing could be used in a TV show is cool as is, but then meeting the director while wearing a shirt for their show by total chance? The person didn't identify the show or how long ago this interaction was, but Ackles directed six episodes of Supernatural and directed an episode of Walker last year. It would be pretty iconic if that meeting happened during production for Supernatural.

That’s not the only interaction involving Ackles that was shared on social media. Another fan, biIasso, talked about the time the actor wanted to hear their story because they couldn’t stop crying, and it is the sweetest thing:

It’s gotta be jensen ackles about to sign my photo, stopping, looking at it, placing the sharpie down instead, looking back up at me, taking my hand and asking 'my story' because I kept crying around him

While that moment sounds as sweet as can be, I feel like it would only make me cry even more if Jensen Ackles asked me for my story. It’s heartwarming, regardless. Another sweet moment is shared by justweirdowithk, who posted a video of Ackles saying “thank you” in Portuguese:

Jensen’s sweet eyes looking back at me just to say 'thank you' in portuguese, as he remembered my language. The man that Jensen Ackles is

This just proves that Ackles is willing to go the extra mile for fans. He even had a fun hair-related interaction, as deantihero brought up a time they pointed out the two of them had the same haircut, and the reaction was priceless:

I pointed out to jensen ackles that we had the same haircut and he laughed, winked, and said “well, you’re lookin good!” And I melted into the floor

Another one that will surely make you laugh is one that only Supernatural fans who heard Crowley referring to the Winchester brothers as "Moose and Squirrel" will really understand. alwaysdeanw told the tale of how they brought the actor a stuffed squirrel, pointing out that the furry little creature will always be tied to him and Dean Winchester and he’s just taking it in stride:

the second time I met jensen ackles I brought him a stuffed animal of a squirrel telling him about dean and he took it all proud and happy showing it to everyone and when we met again in the corridor he made the squirrel sign with his fingers to greet me

Last but certainly not least, while Ackles may be known as Dean Winchester or Soldier Boy, he was also Bacchus King for Mardi Gras in 2019. bayestriker shared some pictures from the event and told a story of how they showed them to Ackles. He was pleasantly taken aback by one of them because of his daughter:

I had a couple of press photos printed of Jensen Ackles reign as Bacchus during Mardi Gras 2019. The look in his eyes when he saw the JJ pic decided me. He was beaming when I gave it to him and I treasure the one with the obviously star struck brass band that he signed.

These stories about Jensen Ackles just go to show that he has been kind to fans over the years and across projects, which isn’t surprising. When The Winchesters was filming, he offered some advice to the young cast who were keeping Supernatural’s legacy alive. Even if you can’t meet Ackles, all fifteen seasons of Supernatural are streaming with a Netflix subscription. Sign up for an Amazon Prime subscription as well to catch him in The Boys.