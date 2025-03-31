‘It’s Sort Of A Vicious Cycle’: Jeopardy’s Amy Schneider Gets Real About Whether She’ll Return To The Show After Latest Loss

News
By published

We need more Amy!

Amy Schneider at her podium on Jeopardy.
(Image credit: Sony Pictures Television)

The best part of Jeopardy! tournaments for me is getting to welcome back not only the champions who we’ve rooted for over the past season but so many all-stars from years and sometimes decades ago. Some of these fan favorites, like Amy Schneider, have solidified their place as one of Jeopardy!’s biggest winners and really have nothing left to prove. So that begs the question: After Schneider’s latest loss, will she decide to hang it up, or will we see her again next year?

Many fans hoped to see Amy Schneider return for Season 3 of Jeopardy! Masters, which will premiere on the 2025 TV schedule on Wednesday, April 30, but she lost in the quarterfinal round of the de facto qualifying tournament, aka the wonderfully abbreviated JIT. Despite the disappointing early defeat, Schneider made her future Jeopardy! plans clear, telling TV Insider she "certainly" would be back:

It’s sort of a vicious cycle where it’s either like, I win and want to go back and win again, or I don’t and want to go back and do better next time. Perhaps I will retire at some point, but I don’t think that time is yet, as long as they keep calling me back.

I can definitely see how, win or lose, a player like Amy Schneider would be eager to get back in the game to either recapture the thrill of victory or get redemption after the agony of defeat.

Amy Schneider went on a tear in 2021 and 2022, winning 40 consecutive games to become the closest person to catching Ken Jennings’ seemingly unbeatable 72-game streak. But it didn’t all 41 games for Schneider to enter the Jeopardy! history books. In November 2021, she became the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, which she went on to win.

She later competed on Seasons 1 and 2 of Jeopardy! Masters and was runner-up of the inaugural Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament in 2024.

With a resume like that, how could you possibly turn down Jeopardy! when they call? That’s a question many of the quiz show’s top players have to ask themselves. Ken Jennings and Sam Buttrey each had to officially retire when they were hired to work for the show (though EP Michael Davies would totally break that rule if Jennings wanted to return). But I think others may face the same vicious cycle as Amy Schneider.

I can’t imagine James Holzhauer losing that competitive spirit, even though the seemingly unbeatable game show villain was taken down handily by Victoria Groce in last year’s Jeopardy! Masters. Matt Amodio, as well, has voiced his obsession with learning (and with taking the title of “game show villain” from Holzhauer) and will also likely have to be dragged kicking and screaming into retirement if and when the day comes.

The decision to continue playing may or may not be a tough one for Jeopardy!’s winningest players, but I do love seeing them return to the Alex Trebek Stage. I look forward to seeing Amy Schneider again, and I’ll be tuning in for Jeopardy! Masters, premiering at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday, April 30, and streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription.

TOPICS
Heidi Venable
Heidi Venable
Content Producer

Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie smile on a balcony in a post-apocalyptic setting in The Last of Us, season 1

I Rewatched The Last Of Us Ahead Of Season 2, And I'm Kind Of Shocked By What Death Hit Me The Hardest This Time
Morgan Wallen performs &quot;Just In Case&quot; on Saturday Night Live.

Morgan Wallen's Team Shares Reason For His Abrupt Saturday Night Live Exit, But It Doesn't Exactly Refute The Rumors
Marie using blood powers in Gen V Season 1 finale

What’s Going On With Gen V Season 2? Eric Kripke Dropped An Update That Has Me Psyched
See more latest
Most Popular
Marie using blood powers in Gen V Season 1 finale
What’s Going On With Gen V Season 2? Eric Kripke Dropped An Update That Has Me Psyched
Jake and Logan Paul split image
Jake Paul Was Asked About Joining Logan In WWE, And I'm Shocked By His Response
Data showing someone a replicator
A Star Trek Writer Explained A Long-Running Replicator Joke In The Franchise, And I Can't Believe I Never Considered This
Harrison Ford after dropping Millennium Falcon model on Conan
Harrison Ford Once Destroyed An Intricate Millennium Falcon Model During An Interview. The Story Behind What Really Happened
Cate Blanchett wearing a scarf and looking wistful in Disclamer* show.
‘You Are Not A Fornicator.’ Cate Blanchett Was Told Her Shoe Choices Were Putting Out Bad Sexy Time Vibes, And Apparently A Lot Of Us Are In The Same Boat
elizabeth olsen wanda maximoff wandavision screenshot
I Know Elizabeth Olsen Claims She’s Not In Avengers 5 And 6, But Does Wanda Have ‘Unfinished Business? Here’s What She Says
Morgan Wallen performs &quot;Just In Case&quot; on Saturday Night Live.
Morgan Wallen's Team Shares Reason For His Abrupt Saturday Night Live Exit, But It Doesn't Exactly Refute The Rumors
Jack Black in A Minecraft Movie.
A Minecraft Movie Has Screened, And The Same Word Keeps Coming Up In The First Reactions To Jack Black’s Game Adaptation
Taylor Swift on The Tonight Show and Morris Chesnuut on Watson
CBS Finally Renewed Watson After Strong Premiere Ratings, And Now I See Why Morris Chestnut Is Grateful To Taylor Swift For ‘Showing Up’
Mike Wolfe in grey shirt talking to camera in shop in American Pickers
‘It’s Been 20 Years Of My Life’ American Pickers' Mike Wolfe Reflects On History Show Taking First Big Hiatus, And Why He Signed On For Another TV Show In The Meantime