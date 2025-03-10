‘I Am Obsessed With Learning’: Jeopardy’s New ‘Villain’ Matt Amodio Shares Takeaway From JIT Victory, And It's Exactly What I Wanted To Hear

News
By
published

His opponents should be scared.

Matt Amodio on Jeopardy! set
(Image credit: Jeopardy)

When Jeopardy! Masters returns to the 2025 TV schedule, there will be two bad guys amongst the six contestants. James Holzhauer, of course, has long self-identified as the game show villain, not only on Jeopardy! but The Chase as well, and now he’s got some competition in that arena. Matt Amodio, another of Jeopardy!’s biggest winners, advanced to Masters after winning the JIT, and his takeaway from tournament season is exactly what I like to hear.

In a dominant performance in the Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament (and no matter how much you hate hearing Ken Jennings say, “JIT,” it seems the acronym is here to stay), Matt Amodio swept the finals by beating opponents Roger Craig and Juveria Zaheer twice in a row. That’s probably the most villainous thing he’s done since deciding to try out the persona of a big bad, and from what he told the Inside Jeopardy! podcast, he’s trying to take his knowledge to even scarier heights:

With a full-time job, it does have to take a bit of a back-burner, but it will never be further back from that, because it’s just fun. I am obsessed with learning and knowledge, so it’s just a pleasure to have extra reason to do this.

It should be truly frightening for the other Jeopardy! Masters contestants that someone who’s seen as much success as Matt Amodio continues to have such an obsession for knowledge, but that’s exactly what I wanted to hear. Amodio probably doesn’t need to brush up on his trivia, and with a full-time job, he’s got plenty of excuses not to.

However, he’s not resting on his laurels as he prepares for a rematch against last year’s Masters top 3 — Victoria Groce, James Holzhauer and Yogesh Raut — as well as Tournament of Champions winner Neilesh Vinjamuri and a yet-to-be-decided producer pick. In fact, if anything, Matt Amodio is hitting the books even harder, as he said:

I think I'm mostly doing the same things as always, but with the caveat that now I know I'm in tournament life for the rest of my Jeopardy life. I know I can raise the obscurity level on the trivia one level higher, because when I come on this stage, things that may have seemed too obscure for the regular Jeopardy, or in Masters or in JIT, that’s bottom-row material, so I keep the eye out for a tougher level.

Not only is Matt Amodio continuing to quench his thirst for knowledge — he knows he’ll likely be a regular on postseason Jeopardy!, where the clues get harder, so he’s really diving deep into subjects (and likely taking in some Pop Culture Jeopardy! with his Amazon Prime Video subscription to brush up on those categories).

Matt Amodio has secured his place in the record books of one of the best game shows of all time, currently ranking fourth overall for highest earnings ever with over $1.8 million coming out of the Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament. He’s also third in most consecutive games won with 38, falling behind only Ken Jennings (who thinks his 74-game streak can be broken) and Amy Schneider (40).

He’s got nothing to prove to Jeopardy! fans, and yet he’s continuing to show up — not just to exchange some barbs with a fellow game show villain but to actually present himself as a threat to James Holzhauer and defending champion Victoria Groce.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for that Jeopardy! Masters premiere date, but in the meantime, check your local listings for regular episodes airing in syndication.

TOPICS
Heidi Venable
Heidi Venable
Content Producer

Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
Savannah Chrisley on Unlocked Podcast

‘Amid Todd And Julie Chrisley’s Incarceration, Daughter Savannah Discusses ‘Infurating’ Mistake People Make About Her Family
Phil Hartman turns to the camera with a demented grin in the Saturday Night Live sketch &quot;Sassy&#039;s Sassiest Boys.&quot;

A Former SNL Guest Host Didn't Realize How Much Prep Work Phil Hartman Put Into Random Sketches And Got 'Reprimanded' For It
Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man Actor Hints At Return To The Tom Holland Franchise, And I’m So In
See more latest
Most Popular
Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home
Spider-Man Actor Hints At Return To The Tom Holland Franchise, And I’m So In
Emma Watson and Tom Felton in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts
AI Imagined Emma Watson And Tom Felton Getting Married (Thus Fulfilling Harry Potter Fans Dreams Everywhere After Viral 'Crush' Quotes)
Savannah Chrisley on Unlocked Podcast
‘Amid Todd And Julie Chrisley’s Incarceration, Daughter Savannah Discusses ‘Infurating’ Mistake People Make About Her Family
Luke Perry in Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood
See Leonardo DiCaprio’s Lovely Comments About Being ‘Starstruck’ By The Late Luke Perry While On The Set Of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Luffy in One Piece
Ahead Of Netflix's One Piece Season 2, The Anime Hit A Major Milestone I Think Fans Should Be Happy About
Blake Lively&#039;s character talking to Anna Kendrick&#039;s character in Another Simple Favor.
Blake Lively Called Out A Big Twist They Thought Of While Making Another Simple Favor, And Now I'm Even More Excited
Phil Hartman turns to the camera with a demented grin in the Saturday Night Live sketch &quot;Sassy&#039;s Sassiest Boys.&quot;
A Former SNL Guest Host Didn't Realize How Much Prep Work Phil Hartman Put Into Random Sketches And Got 'Reprimanded' For It
Woody saying goodbye to Andy in Toy Story 3, Florence Pugh&#039;s Yelena, looking worse for wear but ready to fight, in The Thunderbolts*.
Thunderbolts* Being Inspired By Toy Story Was Not On My Bingo Card, But I'm Invested
Shemar Moore on S.W.A.T.
Shemar Moore Has A Netflix Request After CBS Has Finally (And Firmly) Canceled S.W.A.T., And He Makes A Lot Of Good Points
Moana looking lovingly back while on water in Moana 2
New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (March 10 - 16)