A Jeopardy Contestant Admitted He Tried Out For Wheel Of Fortune First And Hilariously Made A 'Grave Mistake' In His Audition

There are a lot of similarities to be found between Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!. Both are considered among the best game shows of all time , each has been on the air for more than 40 years (as of the 2024 TV schedule ), and both feature relatively new hosts filling the shoes of some true icons. The fact that they’re shot in neighboring studios and share a crew has led to a fun rivalry between the game shows , and that’s something that one recent Jeopardy! contestant apparently learned the hard way. Sam Nguyen opened up about the “grave mistake” he made when auditioning for Wheel of Fortune back in 2018.

Sam Nguyen was a contestant on the December 11 edition of America’s favorite quiz show, and during the interview portion, he revealed this was not his first game show experience. When Ken Jennings inquired about his stint on Wheel of Fortune, the Maryland tax accountant hilariously recalled:

About six years ago, I tried out for Wheel of Fortune and I made the grave mistake of saying that I was actually more of a Jeopardy! fan. In a room full of Wheel of Fortune enthusiasts, obviously, it didn’t go over well.

Yikes! Sounds like Sam Nguyen really put his foot in his mouth on that one! Luckily it didn’t end up ruining his chances with the Wheel of Fortune crew, because he did eventually get the callback and appeared on the January 9, 2019, episode. The contestant credits his appearances on both game shows to a little manifestation, saying:

One of the contestant coordinators asked if I had ever been on Jeopardy!, and I said, ‘No, but after I get on Wheel of Fortune, I’ll try out for Jeopardy! next.’ As my friend always tells me, joke about the outcomes you want.

Not only did he get back on track with Wheel of Fortune by speaking as if he were definitely going to be accepted on the show, but he floated the idea that Jeopardy! was next. That’s a pretty strong move.

With Sam Nguyen appearing on Wheel in 2019, he had the pleasure of playing under one of the best game show hosts of all time in Pat Sajak. Ryan Seacrest didn’t take over until its currently airing Season 42. Ken Jennings, meanwhile, has a little more experience with his gig. As one of Jeopardy ’s biggest winners and the record-holder for most consecutive games won, Jennings was the first guest host to take over on Jeopardy! after Alex Trebek passed away in November 2020, and he was ultimately named the one true host .

Both Ryan Seacrest and Ken Jennings have been well-received by their passionate fanbases, though social media users have no problem calling each of the hosts out any time they see fit. Some Jeopardy! fans have also admitted that the quiz show just doesn’t feel the same in the Ken Jennings era without Alex Trebek.

It’s certainly understandable to have loyalty for a favorite host or game show, but as Sam Nguyen would tell you, just keep in mind who you’re talking to when you voice that opinion. Check your local listings to see when both syndicated game shows are broadcast in your area.