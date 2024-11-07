Jeopardy Contestant Involved In 'Uncomfortable' Sexist Clue Reveals What Happened From Her Perspective: 'Definitely An Odd Choice'
The show made a bespectacle out of itself.
Jeopardy! may be one of the best game shows of all time, as well as one of the brainiest, but that doesn’t mean it’s completely immune from catching viewer flak for making what’s perceived to be boneheaded moves. Or in this case, eyeglasses-headed. A pre-Halloween episode clue featured a Dorothy Parker quote that was deemed sexist by some viewers, and the ep’s female contestant has spoken out about the quizzical quiz moment.
A week after the ep’s airing, Heather Ryan spoke with the Binghamton University student newspaper Pipe Dream in her hometown of Binghamton, and shared that she had a “great time” on the show, despite a dramatic $1 loss to Ohio native Ian Taylor. What’s more, she said she spoke with both Taylor and the ep’s outgoing former champion Will Wallace on the night their shared episode aired. Gotta love the Jeopardy! social community.
Less great, perhaps, was the moment in the ep when Ken Jennings read the $400 clue under “Complete the Rhyming Phrase,” which drew from the Parker quote “Men seldom make passes at girls who wear glasses.” Ryan, who herself was donning a pair, got an off-the-cuff apology from the host, and confirmed it was indeed an unexpected part of the experience, saying:
I’m glad that Heather Ryan viewed the incident as a curiosity more than a purposeful insult, since it was one clue among thousands used during any given Jeopardy! season. The randomness of the selection just worked against everyone’s favor in this case, and I wonder if the fan reaction would have been the same had the contestants been three men, or with women who didn’t utilize eyewear. Or if Ken wouldn’t have called Ryan out with his apology. (Imagine if he had flubbed that apology, and then they had to go back and re-record it.)
In any case, I think most of us would agree with the former contestant in her assessment that it’s far better for girls in middle school to see what they’re doing than to feel pressured and judged for wearing glasses. Several Jeopardy! contestants over the years have talked about the importance of being able to see clearly on the set, which can turn into a nightmare for those who nervously forget theirs.
Jeopardy! Producer Sarah Foss Clapped Back At The Minor Backlash
Jeopardy! has often showcased clues that speak to outdated social customs and viewpoints, and not all of them are so quickly pounced upon by the viewership. And producer Sarah Foss thinks that fans took this instance way too seriously, and called viewers out for missing the point during the latest installment of the Inside Jeopardy! podcast. As she put it:
While Foss certainly isn’t wrong about the quote attribution, and I don’t doubt that some of the fan complaints she saw did indeed surmise that the clue writers penned that opinion themselves, she seemed to be ignoring all of the other very direct comments. You know, the ones that pointed out how many other thousands of rhyming-word clues were available to use that didn’t require the use of an on-stage apology and post-show explanation.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Fans can watch Ken Jennings glancing past semi-problematic clues and poking fun at Wheel of Fortune every weekday night in syndication, so check your local listings for network and time slot. And as always, never forget the woman who found art in a toilet.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.