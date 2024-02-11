Jeopardy EP Breaks Silence On Mayim Bialik’s Exit After Ken Jennings ‘Won The Job’

For the first time since Alex Trebek’s death in November 2020 , Jeopardy! has one definitive host, and that is Ken Jennings. The announcement that Mayim Bialik would not return to her co-hosting duties in 2024 came in December, with Sony saying at the time that the decision was made in an effort to “maintain continuity for viewers,” and now executive producer Michael Davies has broken his silence on The Big Bang Theory star’s exit, saying that the Jeopardy! GOAT “won the job.”

Michael Davies addressed the recent hosting announcement for the first time February 10 during the Television Critics Association winter tour. He had nothing but good things to say about Mayim Bialik, who was originally brought onto Jeopardy! to host primetime specials and tournaments, but the ousting of former EP Mike Richards necessitated her move to the syndicated episodes and the hiring of another host due to her other commitments. Davies recalled (via TVLine ):

When I took over the show, we were forced into that [multi-host] situation, because of everything that had happened before with the guest-hosting period. Mayim was left hosting the primetime versions, and I brought in Ken to guest-host because Mayim had her Fox sitcom [Call Me Kat].

The interim situation, with Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik handing the show back and forth to each other, became permanent in 2022 ahead of Season 39, but many viewers and even some contestants on the beloved quiz show still felt some instability in the format. Michael Davies continued:

But over the past 2-1/2 seasons, what we’ve heard a lot from our television stations and other interested parties is they were looking for more consistency, they wanted a single host. Mayim is a superb host — we hope to keep working with her on primetime versions and other spinoffs, those conversations are ongoing– but Ken really won the job.

Michael Davies has always shown support for both of Jeopardy!’s hosts, and despite Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik each having their fans and detractors on social media, the EP has insisted that there was “zero difference” in the ratings when one or the other was the host. However, his admission that Jennings — one of the biggest winners in Jeopardy! history — “won the job” falls in line with the opinions of many fans, who reacted to Jennings’ effectual promotion by saying the position should have been his all along.

Ken Jennings told CinemaBlend that he was surprised to hear that Mayim Bialik was leaving the show, and although conversations with the Call Me Kat alum are “ongoing,” according to Michael Davies, about a possible return in spinoffs, a different host was chosen to help Jennings with the upcoming Champions Wildcard Competition. Former champ and Jeopardy! podcaster Buzzy Cohen hosted three play-in games — available in audio only through TuneIn Radio — to determine the final contestants to participate in the CWC, which will be hosted by Jennings.