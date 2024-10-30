The Jeopardy Master Amy Schneider Became Friends With, And The Sweet Reason Why They Bonded

Earlier in the 2024 TV schedule , Jeopardy champion Amy Schneider was once again able to test her mental might through the contest known as Jeopardy Masters. Squaring off against fellow notables like previous winner James Holzhauer and Matt Amodio, her status as the most successful trans contestant in the series’ history only further cemented her as a pop culture icon. And that’s even without bringing into play the distinction of being one of Jeopardy’s 10 biggest winners .

Those honors are part of why Ms. Schneider bonded with fellow Jeopardy Master Mattea Roach, who also set records on the long-running quiz show. And while Amy Schneider’s potential friendship with Ken Jennings is currently on hold for obvious reasons, her friendly camaraderie with the non-binary Roach has developed rather sweetly.

Amy Schneider Discovered Mattea Roach After ‘Living Jeopardy All The Time’

During her panel at this year’s New York Comic Con, “Who Is Amy Schneider?,” the former engineering manager shared a bunch of stories that are also included in her memoir of the same name. But one story that came from a prompt out of the audience Q&A section was whether or not Schneider became friends with her non-binary successor, who would go on a 23-game winning streak between April and May 2022.

Since Amy Schneider’s run ended in January 2022 , she was able to actually see Mattea’s triumphs closer to when they debuted. In her talk with legendary New York journalist Michael Musto, Schneider shared this story of why she was able to discover Roach’s Jeopardy winning streak:

I remember, because it was that time when I had just been living Jeopardy all the time, and I wasn't actually watching the show when they started. But then I was like seeing things on Twitter about it. I was like, ‘Oh wow. Ok, I’ll check this out.’ And, you know, I was like, ’Somebody's going to be the next person to go on a streak. I wonder who it will be?’ And the fact that it wasn't another Cis dude, as they’ve almost all been, was just so exciting to me. Amy Schneider, New York Comic-Con '24

I don’t think anyone could blame Ms. Schneider for wanting a bit of a break from Jeopardy at that point in her life. Keep in mind, her 40-game hot streak of victory had just ended not too long before Mattea Roach’s had begun. So missing out on the start of what would install the Canadian radio personality as the most successful contestant of Alex Trebek’s home nation could be forgiven.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Television)

However, Roach would eventually go on to become one of the youngest contestants to walk away with the sorts of winnings they had accrued. So naturally, Amy Schneider’s own trailblazing run as the most successful trans contestant of Jeopardy saw her identify with Mattea Roach’s own general knowledge-based conquest.

This kinship inspired the author of In the Form of a Question: The Joys and Rewards of a Curious Life to reach out and offer some advice for how their life was about to change. Eventually they would connect on very similar ground, which kickstarted the pair being pals.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Television)

How Amy Schneider’s Jeopardy Advice Led To Her Friendship With Mattea Roach

While Amy Schneider has previously discussed her trans representation in Jeopardy history, her offer of wisdom to Mattea Roach is something that doubles down on how she’s felt about her place in Jeopardy history. And she only did so once she knew the time was right, as it took a little while for Roach’s streak to build up.

Eventually, the two champions would become friends, as Amy described in this next part of her story:

Once it really got to the point where it was not just like four or five games, but really like getting up there, I reached out to them because I was like, ‘You know, I just went through this experience and I didn't really have anybody to talk to about it with. So let me give you a heads up about what this is gonna be like.’ … Also I had somebody to talk to about it [with]. It's such a very strange specific experience, and we both went through it at about the exact same time. I mean, I would think it's fair to call us like friends at this point. I get to Toronto a decent amount 'cause I've just always liked it there. And every time I'm there, we hang out. Amy Schneider, New York Comic-Con '24

Mattea Roach’s previous Jeopardy reflections on representing the LGBTQ+ community through their victory showed just how unique the challenges of being a champion on one of the most prolific game shows happen to be. In this instance, having someone like Amy Schneider to shepherd them through the experience is effective on two different fronts.

The first is obviously the fact that both Schneider and Roach are notable quiz whizzes that respectively represent the trans and non-binary communities, which would be difficult even if they were just run of the mill Jeopardy contestants. However, being champions that are now officially Jeopardy Masters participants also puts them in even more rarified air.

Blazing a trail in this intellectual spectator sport, the camaraderie on display in this touching story helps send the message that anyone with the smarts could be the next Jeopardy champion.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Television)

If you want to revisit Amy Schneider and Mattea Roach’s victories of Jeopardy past, you might be able to do so thanks to Pluto TV. As that platform has a 24/7 channel that runs random repeats of past episodes, there’s a potential to see Amy and Mattea both at work. Although at the same time, this is a constant source of Jeopardy, so what’s not to like?

Also, if you’re looking to enjoy Amy Schneider’s memoir, In the Form of a Question: The Joys and Rewards of a Curious Life, it’s been recently released in paperback. Or if you’re looking for a version the whole family can enjoy, the young reader’s version titled Who Is Amy Schneider?

Questions on Growing Up, Being Curious, and Winning It Big on Jeopardy! will hit shelves on March 4, 2025. As always, if you want to catch the next Jeopardy champion as their victories happen in real time, be sure to check your local listings to confirm when and where your local market carries the program.