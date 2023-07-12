Some People Have Been Critical About Mayim Bialik’s Jeopardy Performance And She Gets Candid About How She Combats Feeling ‘Useless’ And ‘Irrelevant’

Everyone these days is aware of how toxic the Internet — and social media specifically — can be for one’s mental health. Online trolls are a thing, and many celebrities have spoken out about how that negativity can affect anyone — regardless of wealth or fame. Mayim Bialik has certainly shouldered her share of unsolicited opinions, as Jeopardy! fans continue the often-brutal debate over whether she or Ken Jennings is the better quiz show host. The actress recently spoke at length on her podcast about the everyday struggle some face with feeling “useless” and “irrelevant.”

Mental health is an important topic for The Big Bang Theory alum, and she actually has a whole podcast dedicated to it. Mayim Bialik has often spoken about the harsh comments she’s received from fans and even the different feedback she gets as Jeopardy!’s co-host than her male counterparts. On Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown , she got candid when asked how she combats feeling “useless, irrelevant and worthless,” saying she doesn’t go the “positive affirmation” route, but rather:

I try not to spend too much time trying to think differently, but I try to behave differently. Doing things that build me up are important for making those feelings get pushed down, because they need to be set aside. And I don’t mean to push down the notion that I have issues about myself, but I mean to say on a daily basis, I need to move my body, I need to try and meditate or have quiet time. I need to try and, you know, eat things that are healthy for me, and generally speaking, those things start to tip the scales a little bit so that those other feelings are not as strong.

Mayim Bialik said that it’s definitely possible for some people to train their brains by telling themselves they’re not useless and using other positive affirmations. However, as an actor she said she grew up being told, “You’re amazing,” to a point where she can’t lean into believing words like that. The Call Me Kat star takes a more active approach — eating right, moving her body, meditating, etc. — to combat unfavorable thoughts.

She also pointed out that regardless of growing up on television, she’s still a human, and she often struggles with feelings of “what I’m doing is not what I’m supposed to be doing, or I’m not doing it well enough, or I’m not reaching enough people, or I’m not doing it right, or I look stupid.” It’s a battle, and for many, she said it’s one fought on a daily basis. She continued:

I will also say — and I hope this doesn’t depress people — this is a struggle for many of us every day. Like, I’d love to say that I have consistent days, weeks, months and years of feeling amazing. That’s just not my story, and I’ve also stopped obsessing about why that isn’t my story, because that’s a lot of where that kind of cycling happens. So every day I get the opportunity to do it again. I wake up and try to have a sense of gratitude for waking up, and I try and do the things that we’re told to do.

The podcast host assured her audience that they’re not alone if they experience similar thoughts, but she encouraged anyone who persistently felt useless, irrelevant or worthless to reach out to a professional, because those are real and serious feelings.

Mayim Bialik has continued to weather fans’ opinions of her Jeopardy! hosting skills even after executive producer Michael Davies appointed both her and Ken Jennings the position ahead of the current season. Even the contestants have weighed in, with one being extremely critical of her clue-reading skills , while another recent champ defended her as “an excellent host.” As far as the ratings, Davies has said there is no discernible difference when one is hosting over the other.