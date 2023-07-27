Jersey Shore's Snooki Shares Emotional Reaction To Congress' UFO Hearing

U.S. Congress members recently held a hearing on unidentified anomalous phenomena, more commonly known as UFOs. Whistleblower and former military intelligence officer David Grusch informed lawmakers that the government should engage in more transparency in revealing its UFO findings to the public, and even went so far as to allege the government was in possession of extraterrestrial technology and nonhuman biological lifeforms. The testimony was met with much skepticism from some, much surprise from others, and even elicited a perhaps surprisingly emotional response from Jersey Shore's Snooki.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi may be more commonly known as a successful pop culture mainstay whose career began with partying in New Jersey in her early twenties, but she's largely moved on from that chaotic period. Snooki joined in with many other Americans who tuned in for the hearing about UFOs, and after taking in what eyewitnesses had to say, she tweeted that the whole event made her pretty emotional.

I literally wanna cry with what Is happening at the ufo hearing. HISTORY. Finally the public get to hear what we’ve all known and thought. 👽July 26, 2023 See more

Not everyone who watched was nearly as convinced by what they heard in the hearing, but Snooki and many others both here in the States and around the world felt like they'd heard enough to feel validated in beliefs about otherwordly beings. Curious minds have been eager to see what the government has allegedly been keeping locked behind closed doors, especially true believers who may face shame every time people mistake Taylor Swift concerts for UFOs.

According to the testimony, there's knowledge being hidden from the public that includes everything from ships that defy the laws of physics to actual non-human bodies in possession of the government. I guess that's why there's an official committee with people who are trained to make first contact if aliens arrive? If they need a DJ to throw on some jams that would rock any galaxy, I think Snooki knows a guy.

This is not the first time that Snooki has gone on the record about her belief in aliens. In fact, the Jersey Shore star has publicly confirmed she's a believer for some time now. It's almost been a decade since she made this tweet, confirming she's a firm believer in aliens:

Aliens are real👽👽👽👽October 13, 2013 See more

Based on that nearly ten-year-old tweet and her latest reaction, I think it's safe to say that Snooki is not being facetious when expressing she feels personally validated by the latest UFO hearing. Now I 100% want Snooki to host some alien encounters show on MTV, or maybe a documentary I can watch with my Paramount+ subscription. Extra points if William Shatner is involved.

It truly is interesting to track Snooki's long history with the paranormal, which might reveal she's also a big fan of sci-fi. In fact, here's a video from a Roswell reunion panel back in 2014, with Snooki appearing at the very end to ask the cast if they believe in aliens:

Even reality stars as prominent as Snooki can get nervous in the presence of other celebrities. I certainly side with her on the idea that humans aren't the only intelligent living beings in the universe, and I totally agree that if there's evidence of that within the government's grasp, the outside world should be able to see it. I'm all about using a temporal rift to make my Star Trek: First Contact fantasies happen decades earlier than the events of the movie, so I'm not too old to travel the stars for a five-year mission. Snooki is totally allowed to join in on that ride as well, as I happen to think she'd be an excellent communications officer on a starship.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation has a new season coming on MTV on Thursday, August 3rd at 8:00 p.m. ET. Those who tune in can look forward to the return of Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola after years of dodging the show. I'm sure seeing her will feel like seeing an alien for some, given how long she's shied away from the spotlight.