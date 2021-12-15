Jim Bob Duggar Speaks Out After Losing Election Bid In Wake Of Josh Duggar's Child Pornography Conviction
By Nick Venable published
Perhaps not the most ideal time for a political run.
One might think TLC ordered up another spinoff of its former hit 19 Days and Counting, considering how many Duggar family members have been making headlines lately, although much of the news surrounding them has been anything but positive. Less than a full week after Josh Duggar was handed a guilty verdict in his child pornography trial, his father Jim Bob Duggar suffered a political blow, as he failed to draw anywhere near enough votes to win the primary race in his Arkansas county for an open state senate seat.
Taking to his campaign’s Facebook page following the primary election results being reported on Tuesday night, Jim Bob Duggar said the following:
Having served on the Arkansas House of Representatives from 1999-2002, Jim Bob Duggar was fighting to get back into the political arena through the Arkansas State Senate this time, with a campaign backed by so-called pro-life, pro-gun and pro-family ideals. Yet, despite reminding voters of his accomplishments 20 years ago, and backing from grassroots organizations like Re-Open Arkansas, Duggar just couldn’t sway enough people to pick his name in the voting booths.
With four Republican candidates figuratively duking it out to become the official candidate to eventually face a Democrat opponent, Jim Bob Duggar came in third with just 15% of the vote. He was toppled by runner-up Steve Unger (31%) and the election’s victor, Colby Fulfer, who brought in 46% of those who voted in the district. Duggar congratulated Fulfer lower in his Facebook message, saying:
Many were taken by surprise back in October 2021 when Jim Bob Duggar initially announced his plans to run for the open state senate seat, considering his son’s impending trial at the time. It’s obviously impossible to know whether Josh Duggar’s conviction, or even Jana Duggar’s child endangerment charges, had any effect on who voters chose. But it’s hard to argue that the election’s timing was anything but fortunate for the former reality TV star, who shared his reaction to the conviction in the immediate aftermath.
Time will tell whether or not Jim Bob Duggar puts any effort into actively backing his temporary political rival Colby Fulfer ahead of the February 8 election. If Josh Duggar's sentencing ends up being set for anywhere near that date, though, perhaps the family patriarch will avoid going public in any capacity.
Nick is a Cajun Country native, and is often asked why he doesn't sound like that's the case. His love for his wife and daughters is almost equaled by his love of gasp-for-breath laughter and gasp-for-breath horror. A lifetime spent in the vicinity of a television screen led to his current dream job, as well as his knowledge of too many TV themes and ad jingles.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.