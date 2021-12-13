Members Of Jana Duggar’s Family Defend Her After Child Endangerment Charges Become Public

It’s been a long week for the Duggar clan. Eldest son Josh Duggar was found guilty on the two counts of receipt and possession of child pornography he had been charged with after his arrest last April . Shortly thereafter, news broke that another Duggar family member had been arrested on charges of child endangerment. After the Jana Duggar news broke, some members of her family have come out in her defense.

First to speak out was Duggar cousin Amy King, who has often been outspoken about her famous family on social media, including this time when Outsider alleges she may have commented on the matter by mentioning she wouldn't fall asleep when kids are around. Later, however, she defended Jana in a lengthy Instagram Stories post. The post read:

I will call out what is right and I will call out what is wrong. This couldn’t have been intentional. Thank God the child was OK and found!I bet you were exhausted, stressed and just emotionally worn out. Watching multiple kids is hard! Bc there’s so many of them and you only have two eyes!! It’s a very sad situation going on and my heart goes out to Jana Duggar, love you.

Members of Jana Duggar’s immediate family responded as well via Instagram Stories posts using an image of Jana photoshopped in a way that lent their "support." In the image, Jana Duggar is seen pointing upward where text hangs in the air indicating she's being supported. Her sibling James Duggar seemingly photoshopped this initially to weigh in on the matter. Later, Jase Duggar also put a repeat of his brothers' post up on his Instagram Story, though his own post also had the caption “bro same” listed. James Duggar’s original post can be seen below.

(Image credit: Instagram)

When the Jana Duggar news broke, we learned that Josh’s sister had been charged with endangering a minor in an incident that happened back in September. Details about what led to the charges did not break at the same time the report was encountered, but gossip has unfolded online. Now, Amy King’s comments seemingly give more detail into what may seemingly went down leading to the court date for Jana.

Though patriarch and matriarch Jim Bob and Michelle did craft a statement about the verdict that was reached related to their son Josh, so far, the Duggar parents have been quiet about the Jana incident. Jana herself is notable among the Duggar sisters for still being unmarried at age 31, and has addressed her feelings on "the pressure" she has felt in the past. On her own Instagram page, she lists her profession as "home remodeler," though she appeared on Counting On until its cancellation earlier in 2021.