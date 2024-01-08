‘What An A-hole’: Emma Stone Jokingly Shades Taylor Swift After Golden Globes Win

Emma Stone was amongst the 27 winners of the 2024 Golden Globes when she won for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Film. Everyone attending the ceremony cheered with uproarious applause, including her BFF Taylor Swift. After winning her award, she was asked about the support she got from her longtime chum and responded by jokingly throwing shade at the Grammy winner saying, “What an asshole.”

When Emma Stone won her Best Actress Golden Globe for her critically-raved performance in Poor Things , pop star Taylor Swift ,(who was nominated this year for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour), cheered loudly after hearing her best friend’s name called out. Backstage after the Poor Things actress’s win, she was asked by the press what her reaction was to the “Karma” singer’s celebratory loud cheer for her. As seen in this X video , Stone gave a sarcastic, yet hilarious response as she called the singer “an asshole” for showing support for her.

What an asshole, am I right? I’ve known her for almost 20 years, so I’m very happy she was there. She was also nominated tonight, so I’m very happy she was there — but what an asshole.

As best friends make fun of each other all the time, leave it to Emma Stone to be the one to throw shade at her friend because at least you know it comes from a place of love and humor. The Easy A actress has been known for her best film performances to bring out laughter and a chuckle to audiences watching her. She’s also hilarious when not in character. Look back to the time when she hilariously took part in a lip-sync battle on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon or her humorous reaction waving at the camera when she and her husband were booed at a baseball game for being Padres fans. Being able to create humor on the spot like that when it’s most needed is an incredible gift.

Taylor Swift and Emma Stone truly have been the best of friends for the past two decades. According to People , their friendship started out in April 2008 at the Young Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles clashing with purple dresses. They attended award shows and parties together as well as Stone’s movie premieres. In fact, the Superbad actress was one of the first people to hear the “Bad Blood” singer’s Speak Now album. Stone might even be the inspiration for one of Taylor Swift’s songs “When Emma Falls In Love” as she said it was about one of her best friends. This is no surprise coming from the Grammy winner who’s known for writing songs about important people in her life.

Just like Taylor Swift supported her gal pal’s Golden Globe win, Emma Stone shared the wealth as well attending her friend’s Eras Tour. We saw Stone having a total blast singing and dancing along to “Fearless.” If you want to know how much of a T-Swift fan the La La Land actress is, she’s said she’s seen the box office setting tour about three times . Stone loved being able to attend the first night not knowing what to expect and seeing her best friend’s dance moves coming from her La La Land choreographer. They both truly are the ultimate bestie goals.